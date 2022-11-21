Botanical vandalism: How old man’s beard is defacing Wellington

There’s a slow creep of well-grown beards spreading through Wellington and the Hutt Valley. No, it’s not gentrification, it’s Clematis vitalba! Tessa Johnstone looks into our gnarly weed problem.

I took botanist David Bellamy seriously when he sprang from a bush and yelped in his signature lisp: “Old Man’s Beard must go!”. That 1989 Department of Conservation campaign raised awareness of the invasive weed, and its potential to overwhelm native vegetation. Ever since I’ve kept a diligent eye out for its smothering creep.

So I was alarmed to notice recently that it was gaining a stronghold in Wellington’s green spaces. Over autumn and winter the fluffy white seed heads for which it is named could be seen growing in straggly patches and sometimes great plumes around the city – growing on the fringes of nature reserves in Island Bay, on the barbed wire fences around the old Tip Top bread factory in Newtown, in the overgrown gardens of rundown rentals. During Wellington’s iNaturalist City Nature Challenge in May, which saw nature lovers logging nearly 7500 observations of plants and animals from around the city, it was the second most commonly observed plant, trumped only by the ubiquitous kawakawa.

Old Man’s Beard ain’t any old weed. It’s a woody climber with stems up to 20 metres high – a single plant can cover an area the size of a tennis court and, left to thrive, it eventually overwhelms trees and causes canopy collapse.

Thankfully, I’m not the only person that’s noticed we’ve got a problem.

“Anecdotally and visually, it seems worse,” says AJ Hawkins, one half of community conservation group Old Man’s Beard Free Wellington. He too traces his aversion to Old Man’s Beard back to David Bellamy – “It’s culturally ingrained in Generation X so I was pretty primed for it.” Hawkins was roped into clearing a patch of Old Man’s Beard in Tanera Gully by his friend Nigel Charman back in 2017, and the pair have been fighting its spread around Aro Valley ever since. He takes the battle personally: “I have quite a strong emotional response to it sometimes, it’s like botanical vandalism. If it’s not addressed, you’re going to have hillsides that are held together by weeds.”

Nigel and AJ, with the help of a few other hardy volunteers, have now cleared more than 1000 plants. The plants can be so big they earn themselves names like the Norway Monster (named of course after the infamous street) and can each take several weeks to clear.

“It looks like something you’re not going to be able to achieve,” says Nigel, “but you chip away at it. Every year you do a bit more, chop it down to the trees, then down to the roots. They come back, you chop them again – slowly you get to it.”

But the work they’ve done is just a fraction of what needs doing – there are 40 sites just in Aro Valley that they could be working on, and they’ll only get through a few this year.

“It does have the potential to be disheartening when you look at how much there is to do,” says Nigel, “but if you flick it round and look at how much you’ve already done, that’s pretty awesome.”

They are not tackling this scourge alone. Up the line, Upper Hutt Busters of Old Man’s Beard (UH BOMB) are doing the same. The group has now cleared the weed from more than 100 hectares of native bush. Their first site in 2015 was two hectares of bush on steep, rocky terrain on the escarpment north of Silverstream Bridge and clearing it took more than 200 hours. But it’s worth it, says UH BOMB coordinator Chris Cosslett.

“When you look back at where we started, and there’s this beautiful face of bush there now, and you see kererū, and resident kārearea, and we meet whiteheads in flocks on that face every time we go in there. If we hadn’t done that, that bush would have just disappeared and those birds wouldn’t be living there.”