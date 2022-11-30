Four recipes to create your own Michelin-starred festive feast

This silly season we’ve taken classic summer ingredients and added a little star-power. Our festive feast includes four recipes designed especially for Capital by a Michelin-starred chef. Plus an expert table setter offers eight tips to beautify your dining experience.

Sam Dinsdale spent 12 intense years as a chef in London. A self-proclaimed perfectionist, she honed her craft in Michelin-starred restaurants, training under Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing. The restaurant she opened with two friends, The Five Fields, in Chelsea, was awarded a Michelin star in 2016. Now happily back in Wellington, Sam describes herself as a retired professional chef who is passionate about cooking. She shares recipes and sage advice for blissful Christmas cooking.

For Christmas in our house, we always have an array of easy-going, bountiful dishes. In the past, Christmas was the one time that I appeared from the depths of London. I would always vow not to cook and yet, somehow, I couldn’t stay away from the kitchen. Food is the one thing that I love bringing to my friends and family. It just brings me so much joy. And the people eating the food always seem to be happy about it.

Sometimes cooking for a heap of family and friends can be chaotic and a bit stressful. Pour yourself a drink, laugh with your guests, give a loose time-frame, and just enjoy yourself. If something doesn’t turn out the way you thought it might, never apologise. The best way to enjoy your day is to make sure what you’re cooking is something you enjoy cooking.

After making an entire career out of perfectionism and obsessive focus on success, I now choose to dial back everything and just keep it light, fun, and delicious. Showcasing what is in season goes without saying. We must make the most of what we have at the time. Asparagus, stone fruit, berries, just have them all day every day while you can.