Why leaving the city was the right move for this couple

A set of red kitchen scales, which Marc bought on a trip to San Francisco, pop on the bench. His cookbooks, collected over 20 years, are colour coded on shelves.

The kitchen opens on to a deck which overlooks the back garden and is blistering hot in the summer. The garden is filled with buxus hedges and topiary, while an antique fountain bubbles soothingly.

So far, Briarwood doesn’t have a vegetable garden – the couple had a huge potager garden in their Brooklyn home, which took time to tend. “It seems silly to spend $3.50 on a punnet of herbs. I miss growing everything but it’s nice to have a low maintenance garden.’’

The master bedroom is also upstairs. It has been repainted a gunmetal grey (Resene Masala) and is filled with artworks. A vintage bus sign – one of two in the house – hangs on a wall. A portrait of Tora, the couple’s late tabby cat, was painted by Wairarapa artist Stephen Allwood. “I gave him six photos. He did an amazing job, as it looks just like her.’’ Many of the paintings in the house feature animals or landscapes and most are by Allwood or Joanna Braithwaite. He can’t explain his preferences, but all his art and objects make him feel at home.

Marc has been working in restaurants for more than three decades. He was 18 when he began his career working for Lois Daish at Brooklyn Cafe and Grill. He started out as a waiter, learned to be a baker, and then became the maitre d’. “I went there to dine one night and thought this is where I want to be.’’

After that job, he managed Clark’s Cafe in Palmerston North, the beginning of a long business relationship with James and Julie Clark. They set up Floriditas together, then opened Loretta, and eventually took one restaurant each, when Marc owned Loretta. The Clarks are now co-owners of Loretta with new business partners.

Marc says fate intervened when he got an offer for Loretta. He talks about a year of struggling to find staff, so he was relieved to get out. “I truly think someone has looked after me. Loretta was my dream restaurant but it was time to move on.’’

Marc jokes that Greytown is famous for luring former Wellington restaurateurs: Marcus Daly, Martin Bosley, and Rusty Domworth all live there now. But he had no intention of going there – it was the house that captured him. He also likes the friendliness of the locals. “You walk along and we say hi to each other.’’

For now, he plans to focus on food and recipe writing, while enjoying his beautiful home. “People think I’m going to open up a new restaurant in Greytown. No. Why would I? Why would I sell my dream restaurant to open up a new place?’’