Pulled lamb, cucumber and tahini verde

Need a change from the traditional Christmas dinner? This dish is just the ticket.
I like to use the slow cooker for this one as you can just put it on and go about your business.
If you don’t have a slow cooker and are using the oven, cook the lamb at 170C for 3.5–4 hours, until it falls off the bone.
Pulled lamb
Approx 1.4kg lamb shoulder, preferably rolled
1 bulb of garlic, split in half
Sprigs of rosemary and thyme
Salt and pepper
250ml vegetable stock
- Season the lamb well with salt and pepper. In the base of the slow cooker, place the rosemary, thyme, and garlic.
- Heat some oil in a frying pan big enough to hold the lamb. Brown the lamb on all sides and place in the slow cooker.
- Return the frying pan to the heat and pour in the stock. Bring to a simmer.
- Pour the hot stock over the lamb, set the cooker to high, and leave to heat.
- Keep on high for 1 hour, then set the temperature to low, and cook for a further 3–4 hours.
- When the lamb has cooled enough to handle, remove from the slow cooker and pull into chunks.
Tahini verde
75g tahini
3 tbsp sesame oil
½ tsp honey
75ml olive oil
50g canned chickpeas
Juice of 1 lemon
100ml water
2 tbsp chopped tarragon
2 tbsp chopped coriander
2 tbsp chopped mint
2 tbsp chopped basil
Salt
- In a blender place the tahini, sesame oil, honey, olive oil, chickpeas, lemon juice, and water. Blend until smooth.
- Add the herbs and blend until it looks like a chunky paste. Season with salt, transfer to a jar, and refrigerate until needed.
To finish
1 cucumber
100g marinated pitted black olives
- Cut the cucumber into quarters and then chunks. Place in a bowl.
- Roughly chop the olives and mix together with the cucumber.
- Arrange the hot lamb on a platter, scatter over the olive and cucumber, finish with an abundance of the tahini verde and enjoy!
