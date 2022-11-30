Pulled lamb, cucumber and tahini verde

Need a change from the traditional Christmas dinner? This dish is just the ticket.

I like to use the slow cooker for this one as you can just put it on and go about your business.

If you don’t have a slow cooker and are using the oven, cook the lamb at 170C for 3.5–4 hours, until it falls off the bone.

Pulled lamb

Approx 1.4kg lamb shoulder, preferably rolled

1 bulb of garlic, split in half

Sprigs of rosemary and thyme

Salt and pepper

250ml vegetable stock

Season the lamb well with salt and pepper. In the base of the slow cooker, place the rosemary, thyme, and garlic. Heat some oil in a frying pan big enough to hold the lamb. Brown the lamb on all sides and place in the slow cooker. Return the frying pan to the heat and pour in the stock. Bring to a simmer. Pour the hot stock over the lamb, set the cooker to high, and leave to heat. Keep on high for 1 hour, then set the temperature to low, and cook for a further 3–4 hours. When the lamb has cooled enough to handle, remove from the slow cooker and pull into chunks.

Tahini verde

75g tahini

3 tbsp sesame oil

½ tsp honey

75ml olive oil

50g canned chickpeas

Juice of 1 lemon

100ml water

2 tbsp chopped tarragon

2 tbsp chopped coriander

2 tbsp chopped mint

2 tbsp chopped basil

Salt

In a blender place the tahini, sesame oil, honey, olive oil, chickpeas, lemon juice, and water. Blend until smooth. Add the herbs and blend until it looks like a chunky paste. Season with salt, transfer to a jar, and refrigerate until needed.

To finish

1 cucumber

100g marinated pitted black olives