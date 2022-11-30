Raspberry, yoghurt, and almond panna cotta

By Sam Dinsdale
Featured in Capital #80
Summery, light, and full of festive cheer this dessert ticks all the right boxes.
Panna cotta
2 punnets of raspberries
1 lemon
2 tsp icing sugar
1 tsp vanilla paste
3 leaves of gelatine
400ml cream
100g caster sugar
400g Greek yoghurt
Pinch salt
- Place the raspberries in a bowl with the juice and zest of half the lemon, icing sugar, and vanilla paste.
- Stir well and spoon all over the base of the bowl that you are going to set the yoghurt panna cotta in. Refrigerate.
- In a small bowl, soak the gelatine leaves in cold water.
- In a pan, place the cream and caster sugar, and bring to barely a simmer.
- Squeeze out the gelatine and dissolve into the hot cream. Whisk well.
- Put the yoghurt in a mixing bowl and strain the cream into it. Whisk well together.
- Pour the yoghurt mix over the raspberries and set in fridge for at least 4 hours.
Almond sable crumb
160g butter, room temperature
160g caster sugar
2 egg yolks
225g plain flour
15g baking powder
5g sea salt
100g whole blanched almonds, roasted
100g sugar
2 tbsp freeze-dried raspberries (optional)
- In a mixer, beat the butter and sugar until it starts to turn pale and fluffy.
- Add the yolks and mix till combined.
- Sift in the flour and baking powder, and mix until it just comes together.
- Finish with the salt, mix one last time, and then take out of the mixer bowl.
- Roll the pastry into a log, wrap, and freeze for at least 2 hours.
- While the sable is freezing, lightly grease a sheet of baking paper.
- Heat the sugar in a pan and cook until caramelised. Once it is light brown, add in the almonds, stir to coat and then turn out onto the baking paper. Leave to cool.
- Once cool, chop or pulse in a food processor until a chunky dust is formed.
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Place a fresh sheet of baking paper on a tray. Coarsely grate the sable onto the baking tray.
- Bake until golden, about 10–12 mins. Remove from oven and cool.
- Once cool, crumble in a bowl, add the almonds, and the freeze-dried raspberries if desired. Mix well and set aside.
To finish
- Liberally scatter the almond sable crumb over the yoghurt, then finely zest the rest of the lemon and sprinkle on top.
