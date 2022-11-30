Toasted buckwheat, peach, and marjoram salad

By Sam Dinsdale
Featured in Capital #80
Subscribe to get the
real thing here.
To see the full menu,
go here.
Nothing says summer like fruit in salads. Sam Dinsdale uses the best of the season in this sweet peachy delight.
Buckwheat Crunch
1 tbsp canola oil
100g hulled buckwheat
salt
- Heat oil in a frying pan and toast the buckwheat
for 6–7 minutes.
- Remove, drain on some paper towels, and season with salt while still warm. Set aside.
Honey-soused red onion
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
2 tbsp honey
2 tbsp white wine vinegar
¼ cup water
- In a bowl, season the onion well with salt.
- In a small pan, heat the honey, white wine vinegar, and water until the honey has dissolved.
- Once hot but not simmering, pour it over the onions and leave to cool. Chill in the fridge until needed.
Peach marjoram dressing
1 ripe peach
1 handful of fresh marjoram
2 tsp apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp olive oil
- Take the peach, cut in half, remove the stone, and pulse the flesh in a blender, then place in a jar.
- Tear up the marjoram and add to the peach puree, along with the apple cider vinegar, olive oil and some salt and pepper. Lid on. Shake to emulsify.
To finish
7 ripe peaches
100g hazelnuts, roasted and chopped
100g puffed buckwheat
- Prep the peaches by removing the stones, and cut into bite-sized chunks.
- Place in a bowl, season well, and drizzle over the marjoram-peach dressing.
- Next, add in the toasted buckwheat, puffed buckwheat, and hazelnuts. Drain the liquid from the red onion and add to the salad. Toss well to mix, adding more dressing if needed.
You must be logged in to post a comment.