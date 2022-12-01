Karori’s world class stained glass

Ferguson commissioned five of the chapel’s six stained glass windows between 1914 and 1939, commemorating members of his own family. It’s thought he had met one of the founders of An Túr Gloine while studying at Trinity College Dublin.

The first pair of windows were designed and made in 1914 by Wilhelmina Geddes (1887–1955) of An Túr Gloine, a leading figure in the Irish Arts and Crafts movement and 20th Century British stained glass revival. Geddes has been described as the greatest stained glass artist of her era, but by the time she died little was known of her. She remained largely obscure until 2010, when the International Astronomical Union named a crater on Mercury in her honour.

Geddes’s interest in drawing developed from the age of four. She was introduced to stained glass at Ulster University’s Belfast School of Art, then joined the An Túr Gloine workshop, where her originality shone, and her most important works were created. Her work rejected the sentimental late Victorian aesthetic, for a more rugged and vigorous style. In 1925, she moved to London, enduring the hardships of World War II, poverty, and ill health before her death in 1955.

Mourners at Karori Cemetery’s small, heritage-listed chapel probably pay scant attention to the glorious windows. The two executed by Geddes, Faith and Hope, are the only examples of her work in Australasia and sit either side of the chapel’s front door.

Faith (1914) commemorates William Ferguson’s mother-in-law Jane Ann Moorhouse, who died in 1901. It depicts a sword-bearing angel leading a woman through a forest inhabited by wild beasts and ominous symbols of death and temptation. At the top are vignettes of Moses.

Hope (1914) commemorates Ferguson’s daughter, Louisa Sefton Ferguson, who died at the age of eight. The window depicts an angel awaiting a child (possibly Louisa) who is crossing the water in a boat, surrounded by doves.

The other three Ferguson family windows were created by another An Túr Gloine artist, Michael Healy (1873–1941). He was born into a Dublin slum, studied in Florence, and eventually became a leading specialist in memorial windows. Healy was noted for his command of suspended animation, but his work was considered uneven. He worked at the Dublin studio until his death.

Healy’s reputation was international. In addition to numerous commissions for churches in the United States, Healy created stained glass windows for a businessman in Singapore, a Swedish architect, and the Karori Cemetery chapel.

Charity (1930) commemorates William Harold Sefton Moorhouse, Ferguson’s brother-in-law who had died the year before. Ferguson’s wife, Mary, who died in the same year, is commemorated by Love (1930). Wisdom (1937) commemorates Ferguson himself – it was one of Healy’s last windows and the only one of the Karori series to be signed by the artist with the studio name.

The sixth window, Gethsemane (1939), was created by Hubert McGoldrick (1897–1967) who worked at An Túr Gloine until its dissolution in 1947. Gethsemane was his last overseas commission.

In 2016 the crematorium and small chapel were earthquake strengthened, the cremator unit replaced, and the windows renovated by specialists in Rangiora. The small chapel is usually open during weekdays between 8.30am and 4pm unless a service is being held.

You can ring 04 476 6109 to check.