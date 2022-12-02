Say aloe to my little friend. Win a plant(s) of your choosing from the lovely green thumbs at Twigland.

Take a leaf out of Twigland’s book, who have been taking care of Wellingtonians gardens for close to fifty years. Whether it’s stopping fruit from blowing away or helping keep that indoor plant alive, they’ve got you covered.

Go into the draw to win:

• a $200 voucher from Twigland

Fill in your details below to go in the draw.

To double your chances, tag a friend on Instagram or Facebook.