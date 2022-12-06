Debunking the myths: We separate food fact, from food fiction

1. Raw veges are healthier than cooked ones

Not always. Studies have shown that certain nutrients can be enhanced by cooking whereas others might be degraded by it. For example, the vitamin C found in most vegetables is water soluble; so cooking, especially in water, will result in a loss of vitamin C. On the other hand, beta-carotene, an important nutrient found in orange vegetables such as carrots, is much more available for absorption from cooked rather than raw vegetables.

Often we cook vegetables because that’s how we like them. Eat both if you can – but regardless of whether they are raw or cooked, eat plenty.

Associate Professor Cath Conlon, School of Sport, Exercise and Nutrition, Massey University

2. Sourdough bread is gluten free

While the fermentation process involved in the production of wheat-based sourdough bread may decrease its gluten content, sourdough bread isn’t gluten free. Therefore, it is not suitable for those with coeliac disease.

Alice Towgood, NZRD, Professional Clinician, School of Sport, Exercise and Nutrition – College of Health, Massey University

3. Yoghurt is good for thrush

Thrush, or candidiasis, is an irritating vulvovaginal fungal infection that often occurs in women following antibiotic use. It is usually treated effectively with an anti-fungal medication, but a commonly recommended alternative treatment is lactobacillus, the bacteria found in milk and yoghurt. Yoghurt can either be applied locally or taken orally, according to various sources. However, there is actually no scientific evidence that yoghurt, regardless of the method of administration, has any impact on the infection. It is possible that the cooling effect of direct application provides some temporary relief.

Dr Pamela von Hurst, Professor of Human Nutrition, Massey University