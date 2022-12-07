Sit down, relax and take a load off in this outdoor bean bag thanks to McKenzie & Willis – you’ll be on cloud nine.

If you’re a keen interior designer or just looking to freshen up your living space, look no further than McKenzie & Willis. One of the nation’s leading interior design chains specialising in high-quality furniture and living spaces.

Go into the draw to win:

• Filled beanbag worth over $1000*

Fill in your details below to go in the draw.

To double your chances, tag a friend on Instagram or Facebook.

*ottoman not included.