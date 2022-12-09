We ask AI to take us on a tour of Wellington – it was weird

One of the leading AI artwork-generating systems is DALL-E. DALL-E is an artificial intelligence system that can generate realistic images from the description of a scene or object. The software’s name is a portmanteau of WALL-E, the loveable Pixar robot, and surrealist artist Salvador Dali.

With these AI art generators, anyone can be an artist with a fine-tuned prompt. So should we be worried about AI replacing artists?

Victoria University PhD candidate in Artificial Intelligence, Harisu Abdullahi Shehu, doesn’t think so. “Artists are creative individuals that communicate ideas or feelings through their art. They think of the message and come up with an idea to design art based on that, which requires an extensive decision-making process. This isn’t something that AI techniques can currently do.”