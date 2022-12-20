How Aro Video are taking on streaming

Aro Video’s Andrew Armitage talks to Sarah Lang about facing the future of film.

If you’re a big film fan, or have lived nearby, you’ve probably stopped into the Aro St Video Shop (at least until you got Netflix). Since opening the doors in 1989, proprietor Andrew Armitage has amassed a whopping 27,000 titles. The shop, and the similarly-sized Alice DVD Library in Christchurch, have the largest movie collections in the country, with many titles unavailable elsewhere in New Zealand or even via the internet.

Andrew is a little hard to read. When asked questions, he looks upward thoughtfully. “I’m taking long pauses so I don’t waffle too much, and give succinct answers.” He is a self-confessed “terrible punner”, and signs off an email with “Merci Beaucool”. He can come over as intense – particularly regarding films – but is also frank, friendly, and charming.

When I walk into the shop, he’s chatting with a customer who has an annual subscription ($420). The various other options include 10-trip concession cards, and a triple-disc TV series for $8. The “adopt-a-movie” scheme allows someone to donate a favourite DVD, give Aro Video $35 to buy the DVD, or adopt a film that the shop already has (which includes “naming rights” on both the physical case and the online listing). Aro Video Online (established 1997), the business’s website, offers nationwide home-delivery rentals and sales.

These services and promotions have helped keep the doors open, but fewer and fewer customers are coming in. “More and more content isn’t available on DVD,” Andrew says matter-of-factly. He totally gets why we succumb to the pull of Netflix, Apple TV, or Amazon Prime from the comfort of our couches.

“It’s so easy.” But not so easy for him.

“In March, having to cut back staff hours again, I was pretty despondent and pretty much out of ideas.” He’d earlier been approached by Shift72, an internationally-connected New Zealand streaming service company, which suggested setting up a site to stream his films. He initially said no, balking at the cost. “But I had to try something.” He had one last-ditch idea: holding a DVD fair to raise funds for a movie-streaming site.

Andrew called for people to donate unwanted DVDs, and the fair was held in the Aro Valley Community Centre on 15 May. Thousands of DVDs were donated, and many were bought. “We exceeded expectations by raising $18,000 – and it showed that DVDs and the store are still valued.”

“Then, pursuing the streaming offer became a no-brainer. I didn’t really have a choice if I was to stay in business. The idea has been met with unanimous enthusiasm. When your customer base has been eroding, it’s gratifying to hear people, especially former customers, say ‘This is a really good idea’ or ‘Sign me up’.”

Launched in July this year, Aro Vision (aka Aro Video On Demand), is a pay-per-view streaming service, so customers pay for a movie, not a subscription.

It streams Andrew’s selection of 1000-plus titles “including Hollywood classics, foreign films from the 1960s, plus new releases that aren’t on DVD here”.

It has 2000 members. This way, people who don’t want the bother of picking up a DVD can benefit from the value of Andrew’s curation, while also supporting a local business.