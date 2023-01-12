How one couple collected their way to a mid-century styled home



They found their oak dining table on Facebook Marketplace, says Rory. “It’s beautiful and only cost $100. But if you saw this in a design-focused store, it might be $2,000.” Meanwhile a pair of armchairs made by Scandinavian-influenced 1960s Kiwi designer Don Furniture cost $300 from a store in Levin. Rory has seen a similar pair for sale for $1,000 each in Wellington. Admittedly those were in “perfect condition.” The Levin chairs have come apart, and there are a few cracks, but Rory is in the process of refurbishing them. “If you can get something that’s a bit sorry, you can use your skillset to make it better.”

It’s not necessary to have everything straight away, says Tandia. “It’s the whole reason that this place is so special. We couldn’t afford to do that, for one thing, and we wanted to collect one-off little pieces here and there, and so we did it bit by bit.

“That’s what I love about it: we never went ‘Right, we need some couches so let’s just go and buy couches’, it was more like, ‘Well, for now we’re going to have one, and then we will wait until something else comes along’.”

Buying anything also means carrying it up 139 steps – the only way to reach the house. The views to Eastbourne are stunning, but presumably this also means that each piece must be truly wanted? “It’s been a long haul,” admits Tandia. Rory adds that the couple had helpers to move them in. “But mostly everything we bought was after,” says Tandia. “We’ve just done it ourselves, every weekend, for months and months. It would be like, one table one day, a load of chairs the next day. It was just a slow process. Whatever we could carry!”