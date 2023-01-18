In the sheets with Hnry

One company is making spreadsheets sexy.

When Hnry co-founders James and Claire Fuller moved from the UK to New Zealand a decade ago, creating an award-winning, multi-million-dollar fintech company was not part of the game plan. The couple and their young daughter, Isabelle, swapped London for Wellington to be closer to Claire’s family, and they were enjoying freelance contracting in the capital.

Claire, who has a background in finance, compliance, and legal and data analysis, was working as a consultant for EQC and MPI. English-born James trained as a developer before going into management consultancy in the technology sphere. He took up senior consultancy roles for Deloitte, Davanti, and Westpac before also going to work as a contractor, for Wellington start-up incubator Creative HQ.

They loved the flexibility of self-employment but the downside was the endless load of financial admin: the hassle of income tax, invoicing, expenses, GST and ACC. An “old-school” accountant made them put away 33% of their income against tax when their real tax rate was closer to 25%.

Sitting in their boardroom in their airy, modern Brandon Street offices, the couple explain how Hnry, their app-based accountancy service for self-employed people, was born out of these frustrations. To understand how much tax they actually needed to pay, James created a couple of spreadsheets. “Hnry really started as us taking a bit more control.” Their intention was not to start a business; it was simply to spend far less time thinking about tax. “It was to find out: how do you cope with this thing, so you can actually get on with your life and not think about taxes the whole time?”

Claire loved contracting “so much” she was forever convincing friends to go freelancing. Inevitably, the question of how to manage their taxes would arise. “Then I’d helpfully offer James’s time!”

At that point, he says, “we were just people going through some spreadsheets, helping some friends out, we didn’t think ‘Oh, this could be a business’.” But then those friends would tell their friends about “the guy who had these spreadsheets” and word spread. By now James was working in the start-up community at Creative HQ and he could see the business potential in people motivated by “the endless possibilities of starting something from nothing.”

The couple assembled some calculations about how much money a self-employed person needs to put aside relative to earnings, and James wrote some code for an algorithm to automatically calculate, deduct, and pay the right amount in taxes.