Try This: Moore Wilson’s

Bostock Brothers and Garage Project Pickle Collab

Chicken and pickle!

Bostock Brothers and Garage Project have teamed up to create the perfect pairing this summer. Organic pickle-marinated chicken perfectly matched to Garage Project Pickle Beer. Garage Project Pickle Beer is a clean,

refreshing sour beer inspired by the dill pickle.

Naturally kettle-soured and infused with cucumber, dill, and pickle spice. This quirky refreshing beer is the perfect playmate for Bostock Brothers pickle, lemon and garlic marinated chicken. A great combo for summer BBQs.

Chicken in store from our Fresh Departments. Beer available from Tory Street, Porirua and Masterton Wine, Beer and Spirits departments and online.

