Try This: Moore Wilson’s

Moore Wilson’s began life in Wellington as a general wholesale merchant in 1918. We continue to champion quality and origin with our hand-picked range, supplying quality brands at everyday low prices. Below you will see a curated collection of summer goodies that can be found instore. Non-chilled/non-frozen lines also available online.
1
Bostock Brothers and Garage Project Pickle Collab
Chicken and pickle!
Bostock Brothers and Garage Project have teamed up to create the perfect pairing this summer. Organic pickle-marinated chicken perfectly matched to Garage Project Pickle Beer. Garage Project Pickle Beer is a clean,
refreshing sour beer inspired by the dill pickle.
Naturally kettle-soured and infused with cucumber, dill, and pickle spice. This quirky refreshing beer is the perfect playmate for Bostock Brothers pickle, lemon and garlic marinated chicken. A great combo for summer BBQs.
Chicken in store from our Fresh Departments. Beer available from Tory Street, Porirua and Masterton Wine, Beer and Spirits departments and online.
2
Pétillant Naturel
Pétillant-Naturel (natural sparkling) is sparkling wine made in the méthode ancestrale. The wine is bottled before primary fermentation is finished, without the additions of yeast and secondary sugars. We have a range of Petillant Naturel’s available from our Wine, Beer and Spirits departments.
Mount Edward Ted Pet Nat Rose – organic and natural; a fun wine, perfect for the summer Christmas table.
Hunters Off Shoot Sauvignon Blanc Pétillant-Naturel – a vibrant and fresh palate with passionfruit and pear notes.
Chill (in your Stanley Cooler), let settle, open, and enjoy.
Both these wines can be found in our Wine, Beer and Spirits departments and online.
3
’73 Citrus
‘73 Citrus has been growing award-winning oranges since, well, 1973! Now, a generation on, they bring that attention to quality and taste direct to you with every sip. ‘73 Citrus Sparkling Orange and ‘73 Citrus Lemon Lime and Betters (yes, Betters!) are the perfect non-alcoholic drinks for summer.
Sparkling Orange is made with their home-grown Gisborne Valencias, whilst Lemon, Lime and Betters is full of citrus tang and sweetened with just the right amount of Gisborne apple juice. Both flavours contain a mighty immunity boosting punch with 1000mg of Liposomal Vitamin C in every can.
‘73 Citrus drinks can be purchased from our Tory Street, Porirua, Masterton, and Lower Hutt Stores and online.
4
Stanley Adventure Cooler Polars & Water Jug Polar
Long weekends and epic road trips have met their match. The Stanley Adventure Cooler Polar 28-litre can keep your
food and drinks cold for four days, even under sweltering conditions. With a durable, leak-free design and extra height to accommodate 2-litre bottles, longnecks, and magnums, everything fits comfortably and stays protected. Close it up and use the top as a table, step stool, or seat.
The Stanley Adventure Water Jug Polar keeps drinks cool for up to 13 hours. A sturdy handle on top lets you carry with confidence. Holds 7.5 litres.
The Stanley range can be found at our Tory Street, Porirua, and Masterton Kitchenware departments and online.
5
Appleby Farms Frozen Yoghurt
Appleby Farms is dedicated to creating great ice cream and keeping it deliciously local. Flying off the shelves is Appleby Farms brand new Frozen Yoghurt.
Creamy New Zealand dairy milk from their family farms is blended with the finest natural ingredients to create an explosion of flavour and goodness that will delight your tastebuds and have you coming back for more!
This frozen yoghurt range has been carefully formulated to achieve a 5-star health rating – the perfect summer treat.
Available in Passionfruit, Strawberry Swirl, and Vanilla. Find in freezers at Tory Street, Porirua and Masterton.
6
Little Biddy Summer Gin
The Summer experience begins with a celebration of fresh, juicy New Zealand oranges and lemons, which embodies the essence of the summer sun.
A smooth palate of juniper, citrus and ginger delivers a light and refreshing gin with a sweet smooth finish from the addition of local Rãtã honey. The combination of botanicals provides a delicate flavour profile, with the depth to shine through in your favourite summer cocktail.
This limited release Little Biddy Summer Gin can be purchased from our Wine Beer, and Spirits departments and online.
7
State of Play Zero* Alcohol Beer
State of Play is championing zero alcohol beers in New Zealand, giving beer lovers a refreshing alcohol-free alternative.
Their flagship IPA is brewed with New Zealand hops and Canterbury malts, in sunny Hawkes Bay. Their latest release, Nectaron Unfiltered Pale Ale, is a collaboration with NZ Hops Ltd and is very fresh, fun and fruity.
State Of Play brew zero alcohol beer that tastes like beer should — full of flavour.
*State of Play has less than 0.5% alcohol by volume.
Find State of Play Beer in our Wine, Beer and Spirits departments and online.
8
Six Barrel Soda
Six Barrel Soda has been making delicious real fruit syrups for 10 years, and now they’ve got a sleek soda machine to go along with them! Available in black or cream, the Sparkler Soda Maker enables you to make fresh sparkling water at home all summer long – it’s as easy as pressing a button.
The Sparkler and Six Barrel Soda Syrups can be purchased from our Tory Street, Porirua and Masterton Kitchenware departments and online.
Six Barrel Soda syrups and ready to drink sodas also available in our Fresh Markets.
