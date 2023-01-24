Musician Riiki Reid talks mermaids and performing with Lorde

Local singer Riiki Reid has landed a career highlight – a booking to perform with returning internationally acclaimed artist Lorde and Fazerdaze on her Solar Power World Tour of New Zealand. Fans have been anticipating this tour for five years.

The 22-year-old, who grew up in Churton Park, said she has “no idea” how she landed the gig and is “humbled to be playing alongside one of New Zealand’s iconic female creatives. She’s been super inspiring for me growing up as a female wanting to pursue music.”

Riiki said she dabbled in music at Onslow College and decided that some way or another she was going to work in the music industry. She graduated with a Bachelor of Commercial Music from Massey, Toi Rauwhārangi College of Creative Arts in Wellington, which helped establish her own music practice and introduced her to industry professionals.

Raquel Abolins-Reid, or Riiki Reid, now lives in Hataitai. Her nickname dates from the age of seven when she with her best friends would pretend to be mermaids from the show H2O Just Add Water. Reid would always be Ricky, and the name stuck.

In addition to singing, she plays guitar, bass, and keyboard, and produces her own music with predominantly pop, alternative, and indie influences.

Reid is releasing a new EP this year. Excited to push boundaries, she wants to try something new, “with the way I tease my music and try to push the visual and conceptual creative for the project into new areas.” The Lorde tour is the only summer show she has planned at the moment.

The tour opens in Days Bay on February 21 and runs until March 4.

Keep up to date with Riiki on her Instagram, Facebook and website.