Felix Jackson’s street style: Summer is for singlets and salty hair ringlets

Next up in our seasonal style series with photographer Felix Jackson, he shows us what’s hot this summer around the city.

With his trusty film camera in hand Felix scopes out the latest and greatest outfits from across Wellington. With no real plan in mind, he hopes to come across individuals who take their style to the next level… and they never disappoint.

Camera: Nikon F50

Film: 35mm Kodak UltraMax

Top photo-taking time: Midday. Foot traffic tends to pick up around this time, which means more photo opportunities. “Too early or too late and the light can be really intense and heavy shadows can be harder to shoot in.”

Favourite summer outfit: @ugliibabii‘s UK tartan look with the spiky choker (see final image).

Favourite summer trend: “Beaded jewellery, because it’s fun and summery, interchangeable and personalisable.” As well as singlets, which are a staple item that can never be worn wrong.

To see more of Felix’s work, check out his Instagram @felixrjack.