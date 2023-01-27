Wellington beer guide 2023

Abandoned Brewery

Among the cobwebs and grime in an old factory in Epuni, Lower Hutt were the remnants of a brewery left for dead. It’s been brought back to life but this time done right.

The next chapter of the Abandoned story is the opening of a taproom in the heart of Porirua. Another derelict space converted into the embodiment of our never-say-die attitude and deep belief in the craft, an arsenal of ideas and calm amongst the chaos.

(021) 435 003

20 Parumoana Street, Porirua

abandonedbrewery.nz