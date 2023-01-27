Wellington beer guide 2023

Capital’s 2023 beer guide is here, for your drinking pleasure and to showcase the best spots to try this summer. Whether it’s a thirst-quenching lager, a hoppy hazy, or a stout as thick as a milkshake, this city is the place to find your perfect pint.
Pick up this handy little map (in all good establishments throughout Wellington) and head off on a beer adventure, exploring local bars and breweries with delicious drops and truly great grub. You can also check out our 2022 beer tasting, where experts pick their perfect pint.
Abandoned Brewery
Among the cobwebs and grime in an old factory in Epuni, Lower Hutt were the remnants of a brewery left for dead. It’s been brought back to life but this time done right.
The next chapter of the Abandoned story is the opening of a taproom in the heart of Porirua. Another derelict space converted into the embodiment of our never-say-die attitude and deep belief in the craft, an arsenal of ideas and calm amongst the chaos.
(021) 435 003
20 Parumoana Street, Porirua
abandonedbrewery.nz
Bin 44
Restaurant + Bar
With 22 taps of terrific tastiness, and over 80 bottles of brilliant beers, you are covered. In addition to these brewed beauties, Bin44 offers fantastic food from snacks to hearty meals. We are on the Wellington waterfront.
(04) 499 4450
3 Queens Wharf
bin44.co.nz
Change Maker Beer
Life changing beer. Creating financial independence through a shared love of craft beer. Together with some of New Zealand’s leading brewers we have created self employment and world class brews.
Four friends brewing better lives.
(027) 768 516
1/21 Ihakara Street, Paraparaumu
changemakerbeer.com
Choice Bros
The Place to Be. Located off Cuba Street, Choice Bros Ghuznee offers an epic range of craft beers brewed in-house with new experimentals on the menu monthly. All of our beers are song-matched, with the core range being inspired by the man himself, David Bowie.
Accompanying the beer, Choice Bros Ghuznee offers a fire southern-style menu (fried chicken anyone?), good vibes, ample indoor, and outdoor space for chill hangs. We’re also doggo-friendly.
Open Tusday – Saturday 10am till late.
(04) 282 0583
62 Ghuznee Street
choicebros.co.nz
Concrete Bar
Next time you’re strolling along Lambton Quay, take a minute to look up. You might just find Concrete Bar – a hidden gem located in Cable Car Lane, with balcony access overlooking the Quay.
Soak up some lunchtime sun and enjoy the range of local and international beers on tap, along with specially curated beer snacks and the best happy hour in town.
(04) 974 2227
1 Cable Car Lane
concretebar.co.nz
Dirty Little Secret
Wellington’s original rooftop container bar, Dirty Little Secret is the most cutting edge venue to hit the capital. With panoramic views of Courtenay Place, the harbour and beyond, our industrial chic hideaway is inspired by the laneway bars of Melbourne.
We’re experts at shaking a cocktail and have a range of premium and craft beers, high-end wine and spirits on offer. Look up or you might miss us.
(04) 974 2298
Rooftop, 54 Taranaki Street
dirtylittlesecret.co.nz
Double Vision Brewing
At your Miramar local, we simply aspire to create the kind of damn fine beer that delivers mouth parties and brings a bit of character to the neighbourhood.
In a community thriving with creativity, hard work, and lots of play, we are pretty stoked to be out here with the Peninsula’s finest. We’re at 128A Unit E Park Road, Miramar. Welcome home!
Thursday and Friday from 3pm, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm. Live music Thursday and Sunday.
(04) 213 9204
128A Unit E Park Road
doublevisionbrewing.com
Duncan’s Brewing
Duncan’s is an independent microbrewery located in Kāpiti, just north of Wellington. Visit our brewery and cellar door and walk away with a wild selection of colourful dessert style and super juicy beers!
4B Sheffield Street, Paraparaumu
duncansbrewing.co.nz
Fork & Brewer
NZ’s Champion Small Brewery 2018 and 2019, the Fork & Brewer is a genuine beer destination tucked upstairs in an unassuming CBD side street. Talented brewer Brayden Rawlinson creates an impressive range of award-winning beers in this inner-city brewpub. Boasting around 22 Fork Brewery tap beers, F&B wholly endorses the old adage, “Beer is best drunk in the shadow of the brewery“.
Visit F&B for great food and beer on our sunny deck with friends.
(04) 472 0033
14–20 Bond Street,
forkandbrewer.co.nz
Fortune Favours
Fortune Favours is out to create Wellington’s best beer experience. Housed in an old furniture restoration building, it’s a space welcoming to all, even your four-legged friend. Open seven days a week, noon till late.
(04) 595 4092
7 Leeds Street
fortunefavours.beer
Four Kings
The King of Sports bars. Enjoy a wide selection of ice-cold beers, happy hour and more, while sitting back and watching the game. Watch major sporting events live and loud – rugby, EPL, cricket, NFL, and more.
(04) 974 2210
7-11 Dixon Street
fourkings.co.nz
Hashigo Zake
Since 2009 we’ve been introducing Wellingtonians to breweries and beers from all over New Zealand and the world, in our weatherproof, underground haven.
Open every day from midday. Live music from 9pm Friday and 10pm Saturday.
(04) 390 7300
Basement, 25 Taranaki Street
hashigozake.co.nz
Havana Bar
A slice of Cuba in the heart of the city, Havana Bar offers an interesting mix of local craft and international beers with a changing tap selection and seasonal tapas. Open Tuesday–Saturday from 4pm.
(04) 384 7039
32a Wigan Street
havanabar.co.nz
Jack Hackett’s
Located right in the heart of Wellington, Jack Hackett’s is your local Irish bar and the place to be for good craic and great food. Enjoy happy hour, trivia, daily specials, live music and more.
With an epic lineup of local and international beers, Jack Hackett’s is not to be missed.
Open 7 days.
(04) 974 2210
52 Taranaki Street
jackhacketts.co.nz
Panhead Tory Street
Panhead Tory brings award winning fresh Panhead beer straight from the brewery in Upper Hutt.
Open 7 days for pints and grazing.
(04) 213 9756
1 Tory Street
facebook.com/panheadtory
Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.
It’s not summer unless you’ve enjoyed a pint of craft beer or cider at your local Sprig & Fern Tavern. With locations across Wellington, you’re only a hop, sprig and a jump away from your local Sprig + Fern tavern.
Sprig + Fern Berhampore
Sprig + Fern Petone
Sprig + Fern Tawa
Sprig + Fern Tinakori
Little Sprig Seatoun
Visit us this summer, and look out for us at a beer festival near you!
St Johns Bar & Eatery
St Johns Bar and Eatery on the Wellington Waterfront is where delicious food, drinks and good company all come together.
Our stunning art deco building provides the perfect place to socialise while enjoying a contemporary New Zealand menu, local craft and international tap beers, regional wines and cocktails. Mingle in the casually stylish interior or relax outdoors with outstanding food, drinks and service. St Johns, for every season.
(04) 974 2227
5 Cable Street
stjohnsbar.co.nz
Supply Room
Just 25 minutes from Wellington CBD and a quick 5 minute walk from Mana train station. Supply Room boasts views of the Paremata harbour and Mana Island. With 26 beers on tap, featuring NZ finest craft breweries.
Supply Room offers a gastro style menu with a difference, bar snacks and sharing platters. Two private function areas for hire.
Take away beers also available.
Open Monday 9am – 3pm,
Tuesday – Sunday 9am till late.
(021) 0228 9223
105 Mana Esplanade. Paremata
supplyroom.co.nz
The Duke of Wellington
In the path of that savage Wellington northerly, funnelled into total fury by Waterloo Quay, we’re conveniently located for you to duck in for a break from your very own ‘Battle of Waterloo’.
The Duke loves hearty food, tasty gins, and great beer. We have selected mainly local Wellington breweries with an everchanging selection! Oh, and we put on Quiz Night every Wednesday night!
Open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday.
(04) 803 0619
29 Waterloo Quay
dukeofwellington.co.nz
The Malthouse
Wellington’s original award-winning craft beer bar is celebrating 30 years next year, and is an aficionado’s heaven. Boasting a range of 120-140+ beers (with 21 on tap), we feature traditional hand-pulls and individual temperature controlled fridges to guarantee an optimum pour.
(04) 802 5484
76 Willis Street
themalthouse.co.nz
The Old Bailey
Perfectly positioned to welcome locals and tourists alike, The Old Bailey combines the best elements of a classic Kiwi pub with great value meals, a huge range of ice-cold beers and all the live sport one can hope for, all within a friendly and warm atmosphere.
Whether it’s brunch, a business meeting over coffee, a hearty lunch or dinner, or a beer after the game, there’s something for everyone at The Old Bailey.
(04) 974 2248
101 Lambton Quay
theoldbailey.co.nz
