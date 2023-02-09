Daphne created a colourful home, it’s more than just paint

Among the Aro Valley hills there’s one house that you just can’t miss. Daphne Carvalho gives us a tour of her distinctive home and garden, in her own words.

I came to Wellington from Malaysia to study. I arrived in 1982 on a one-way ticket with a bank draft of $3,000. That included my university fees! Luckily university fees were only $1,500 then, as it was an aid programme for nearby developing countries. I drew the curtains the next morning and saw horizontal rain. In summer! I blamed myself for making stupid, life-changing decisions at 18.

I quickly fell in love with the city, though. Houses scattered over the hillside. The crisp blue sky I’d previously only seen in jigsaw puzzle images of quaint houses. I could explore the compact city on foot, with all the little streets and walkways. I even got used to the windy and rainy days.