Looking for a coastal escape?

Looking to keep your summer rolling? The Kāpiti Coast has been holding on to it for you.

Those summer feel-good vibes can be found everywhere – from the 40km of sandy beaches stretching from Paekākāriki to Ōtaki, to the lush flora and fauna found in plentiful pockets of untouched nature. You’ll be greeted with a quintessential relaxed coastal atmosphere with a microclimate that *everyone* talks about.

Just 45 mins from Wellington you can get outdoors, but you choose the pace: beach stroll, mountain walk or perhaps a horse trek calls your name. You will find tracks and trails ranging from easy to epic, including the Paekākāriki Escarpment track; part of the Te Araroa Trail. From mountain to sea, let the Kāpiti Coast be as relaxing or invigorating as you want it to be.

Across the channel lies Kāpiti Island – an ecological jewel in Aotearoa’s crown. A visit to the Island offers a unique opportunity to experience some of New Zealand’s endangered wildlife and appreciate the lush flora and fauna of this natural taonga. Stay amongst the trees in a handcrafted cabin, listen to the waves crash as you sleep in a beachside bach or get remote and glamp.



Untouched nature can also be found on the mainland at Ngā Manu Nature Reserve where you can listen to and see bird life enjoying their beautiful surroundings.

Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a trip with friends, a break with the kids there are accommodation options to suit.