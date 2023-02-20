A beginners guide to smoking (food)



Matt Grace, the Urban

Lumberjack, is the guy

with all the tips you need

to start cooking up

delicious hot-smoked

food on your grill. A life-

long lover of being

outdoors, lighting fires,

and chopping wood, Matt

switched after 20 years in

telecoms to supplying a

range of high-quality

smoking woods (think

peach, pohutukawa, pear)

for the booming New

Zealand BBQ industry.

“Over the past four to five

years, specialist barbecue

has established itself in

New Zealand. The

community around it is

fantastic, there’s so much

interest in it” You can find

the Urban Lumberjack

online at ulj.co.nz