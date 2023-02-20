Caramelised smoked white chocolate and lychee cake

Liked this? Get more food fodder with a subscription to Capital

A completely self- taught baker, Jordan founded The Caker in 2010. She began selling made-to-order cakes, but has evolved with other offerings, all focused on celebration. Writing recipes remains Jordan’s favourite part of her job.

You might think liquid smoke is only suited to savoury settings, but it’s actually a wonderful ingredient in desserts. In this recipe, I toss white chocolate buttons with some liquid smoke (a little goes a long way, so use it sparingly) and then roast them to caramelise the sugars and enhance the smoky flavour. When these golden buttons are stirred through the cake they impart a gentle smokiness and the result is pretty incredible. Liquid smoke is in most supermarkets, as are tinned lychees. I urge you to give this recipe a go!

Serves 12

Ingredients

For the cake

100g white chocolate buttons

2 teaspoons liquid smoke

150g butter, room temperature

120g caster sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 free-range eggs

125g spelt or all-purpose white flour

75g ground almonds

2 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch sea salt

125g full-fat unsweetened Greek yogurt

1 can of lychees, drained and cut in half

For the vanilla bean cream cheese icing

150g butter, softened

110g icing sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

100g cream cheese

For the decorations

Handful of white chocolate buttons

Method