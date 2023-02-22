Hoodoo Gurus and more at Hutt Sounds 2023

On Sunday 5 March a shiny new festival is coming to Wellington – Hutt Sounds. Headlining will be Australian rockers Hoodoo Gurus in one of their first Aotearoa performances in twenty years.

Held in Brewtown, Upper Hutt festival goers can look forward to hearing Hoodoo Gurus biggest hits as well as well as performances from Mi-Sex, Stellar*, Greg Johnson, and Blam Blam Blam.

Since their beginnings in Sydney in 1981, Hoodoo Gurus have had a bunch of multi-platinum albums, nine ARIA Top 20 albums, and nine ARIA Top 40 singles. Their debut album, Stoneage Romeos held the number one spot on the US alternative/college albums chart for four consecutive weeks.

Hoodoo Gurus frontman Dave Faulkner expressed the band’s excitement to be back across the ditch: “We’re thrilled to be coming back to New Zealand. Finally! We were starting to think it was never gonna happen – but we’re off and running now, with a spring in our step and a fire in our bellies. We’re coming to shake it down at Hutt Sounds, on The Shaky Isles!”

Kiwi electronic rockers Mi-Sex will also be among the line-up, performing their new-wave post-punk hits.

Lead by vocalist Boh Runga 80s chart-toppers Stellar* will be bringing their mix of rock and electronica to the stage, and fresh from a stint in California Greg Johnson will being performing songs from his 30 year musical career.

Auckland-based punk band Blam Blam Blam will be one of the most anticipated acts of the festival, performing their classics including There is No Depression in New Zealand, and Don’t Fight It Marsha, It’s Bigger Than Both of Us.

Catch all these acts at Hutt Sounds on Sunday 5 March at Brewtown, Upper Hutt. Tickets are available at https://huttsounds.co.nz/



