Classic milk choc brownies

Jackie Lee Morrison
was owner-operator
of Lashings, a specialist
brownie bar café and
small-batch bakery. She
honed her skills as a
pastry chef in London,
working in five-star
hotels, fine dining, and
Michelin-starred
restaurants before
moving to Wellington
in 2016.
“This was our most popular brownie at Lashings. While the size of the brownie may be smaller than you’re used to, they are incredibly rich and decadent”.
Makes 16 brownies
Ingredients
150g unsalted butter
75g canola or vegetable oil
100g 70% dark chocolate (the best quality you can get)
300g caster sugar
90g Dutch cocoa powder
Large pinch of table salt
3 eggs (whole)
80g plain flour
20g cornflour
100g milk chocolate chunks (optional; see note at end)
Method
- Preheat your oven (fan assist) to 160ºC and line a 20x20cm square baking tin tin with parchment paper.
- Place the dark chocolate, butter, and oil in a heatproof bowl and melt over a pot of gently simmering water, stirring constantly with a spatula (if your water is too hot, your chocolate will burn and become grainy). Make sure the water doesn’t touch the bottom of the bowl.
- In another bowl, mix the caster sugar, cocoa powder, and salt together. Add to the melted chocolate mixture.
- Beat the eggs in by hand with a spatula, one by one, making sure each is well incorporated. The mix should look smooth and glossy.
- Sift together the flours and fold into the mixture with chocolate chunks (if using), until just incorporated. Don’t overmix!
- Pour into your prepared tin and bake for 25–30 mins in preheated oven, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out with a few wet crumbs clinging to it. Allow to cool completely in tin, then turn out and slice into 16 pieces.
Notes
With this base recipe, you can jazz up your brownies however you like! Whip up a simple buttercream, add some colour, and top with Cadbury Mini Eggs for an Easter variation. You can also replace the milk chocolate chunks with crushed Mini Eggs.
