Fashionistas favourite back-of-the-wardrobe finds

The Marilyn Sainty jacket

Wellington born and bred Sue Elliott likes classic fashion items with a modern twist, which explains why she’s happy to wear clothes that date back to the Boer War, she laughs.

There’s a joke among Sue’s colleagues that when she’s asked about the origin of her clothes, she’ll always say “I got it decades ago”.

Whether it’s scarves from her mother, aunts, or grandfather, or her grandmother’s ball dress, it’s the quality and timeless character of the clothing that excites her. The oldest item in her wardrobe came from her grandmother: a lavender ball dress, with thin straps and beautiful bead-work on the bodice, and a long-sleeved waist-length jacket in matching fabric and beading. “Not a lot of call for ball dresses, but I did wear it aeons ago at a university ball.”

She loves the fact her daughter and even her son borrow her clothes. But at six foot two, Sue’s son’s scope for borrowing is realistically limited.

Sue wears a multi-purpose jacket by Marilyn Sainty, who collaborated with photographer Deborah Smith to produce the dolls’ house image on the back. The woollen jacket has a men’s-suit quality to it, she says, and it’s very easy to wear.

She likes things that will go anywhere: “I tend to select things that can be worn casually over jeans, or for smarter occasions with a few accessories.” The strategic communications specialist has had the jacket for 25 years. Sue started her career as a press secretary at Parliament, then founded one of Wellington’s first government relations companies with three other women. She and a partner sold the company after 19 years. She established a communications consultancy, Communications Chambers, in 2005, and now also works as a senior advisor for Massey University’s College of Creative Arts.

“I always say I am channelling my mother when I wear her coats”; Sue says a Jaegar camelhair coat her mother bought while living in England in about 1947 is “beautiful and perfect for Wellington weather.” It still looks brand new, and the only thing she has done to it is to replace the lining with one in a burnt orange, “my go-to accent colour.” She also has a mohair coat, “probably only about 45 years old”, from her mother with a large check pattern in coral tones. “On the coat theme I do have a great herring-bone coat of my grandfather’s – too big, but as I love linings I just roll up the sleeves and show off the beautiful Edwardian stripes.”

“I’m not a big shopper,” says Sue. “There are items in my wardrobe that I’ve collected over the years that I love but they’re not fashionable per se. I go with what I like.” She says that what interests her is the person wearing the clothes and the way they can reflect their personality.

She once heard about a memorably-titled recipe in the Ward Women’s Federated Farmers cookbook. “How to Smarten Up Old Chops certainly didn’t sound appetising, but as a fashion mantra, not bad, and my colleagues and I used it a lot. I love scarves, jewellery, shoes and lipstick. Although on the latter if you haven’t seen me before 9.30am, you have probably missed it.”

Sue says all her clothes are “very adaptable, to be worn casually or smartened up with a good jacket or accessories for more formal affairs”. A bonus of sticking with classic clothes and simple lines, she says, is that they are invariably comfortable.