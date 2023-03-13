Goodbye guinea pigs: Why chickens are the ideal school pet

The old saying goes never work with children or animals but one school has discovered putting the two together can work a treat. Sophie Carter finds out how.

I’m the chief, and Matthew’s deputy.” Afonso explains their roles as Thorndon School’s chicken monitors. The role is one that ten-year-old Afonso Rato is proud to have held for the past two years.

Afonso’s protégé, nine-year-old Matthew Payne, is still fairly new to the job. Caring for the chooks is something students look forward to in years five and six, of which teacher Jason Trenberth is team leader. He says that he does very little for the school’s pets, and that his students take care of all things chicken.

The first bird arrived six years ago. A parent of one of the students was rehoming a hen that had stopped laying, and offered it to the school. The principal at the time, Alistair du Chatenier or “Mr Du”, accepted it and brought in several more chickens. Over the years there have been renewals of the flock, with two of the original hens dying, and three others brought from Christchurch. The current lineup consists of Maggie, Funky, and Steel.



The role of chicken monitor is not undertaken lightly, and involves a rigorous selection process. “Afonso puts any applicants through a test, from which he then chooses the best,” says Jason. During the school week full responsibility for the hens falls to the boys. Every afternoon they clean the coop, replace the hay, and refill the feed, heading to the local New World to purchase it. Collected eggs are given to the teachers, or find their find their way into class bakes.