Singapore meets Paris: The cuisine clash that inspired Grace Patisserie

With the wonderful news that Mariah Grace and her partner have a very special bun in the oven, came the very sad news that they’ll be closing Grace Patisserie after four delicious years.

Jacqui Gibson met with Mariah last year to discover how it all began.

Thank goodness for Sylvie Hu Yang, I say, taking a second bite of the petit gâteau that bears her name. The 36-year-old server is the latest muse of pastry chef Mariah Grace, owner of Grace Patisserie on Tory Street, which is now nearly three years old.

Quizzed by Mariah about her favourite flavours, Sylvie, who hails from France but lived in Shanghai for a year, cited citrus and pandan, a Southeast Asian plant with subtle grassy vanilla and coconut notes.

A week of brain-wracking later, the “Sylvie” was conceived: a glowing finger of tart lime curd, infused with pandan, layered between vanilla shortcrust pastry, and topped with a toasted ruffle of coconut meringue. Dressed in shards of gold leaf, curls of lime zest, slivers of raw coconut and two tiny pea-shoot tendrils, the Sylvie, I can testify, is heaven on a plate.

There are eight petits gâteaux in the temperature-controlled display case, next to rows of pastel-coloured macarons and a cabinet of light flaky croissants and rich golden pastries. Each dessert is named after a staff member and inspired by their individual taste.

I ask which one Mariah likes best. “Generally speaking, I do love rose as a flavour, particularly when paired with lychee and raspberry,” the 27-year-old says, taking a seat during a late-afternoon lull in her cafe.

In fact, Grace’s most popular cake was a rose, lychee, and raspberry petit gâteau, called “Ruby” to follow a gemstone theme, which was served in the spring of 2020.