How Donna Cross preserves memories in her Breaker bay build

Donna Cross loves her late husband’s things. She talks to Sarah Catherall about making their home her home.

Scott Kennedy’s spirit lives on in the home the late artist built with his partner, Donna Cross, 30 years or so ago. The house, across the road from wild Breaker Bay, is filled with his sculptures and paintings, his favourite things and found objects, and his collections of books and toys and other treasures.

Donna, an illustrator and designer, has added her own mark to the property since Scott passed away from cancer eight years ago: she has repainted, added a dining room and entrance way, renovated the kitchen, and turned an upstairs open space into smaller rooms. She has also set up a gallery where she displays and sells Scott’s art and holds regular exhibitions on behalf of other artists.

She says: “I love having Scott’s art and things around. But I’ve also set out to regenerate the house. It has to be my home while honouring Scott’s art and presence.’’

Scott and Donna were together for nearly 40 years after meeting at the Wellington School of Design. Scott specialised in sketch-style figurative illustrations and was an artist and sculptor. Today, book covers and many examples of Scott’s art, and found objects like the bottles he collected across the road on the beach, are on display around the two-storey house.

As Donna wanders around the house, a southerly swell crashes on the foreshore, visible like a framed artwork through vertical windows. Donna has spent about 30 years gazing at that view every day, and says she never gets tired of it.