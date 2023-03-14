Artist Tukiri Tini is carving out his future

Tukiri studied with master carvers Clive Fugill and James Rickard at the New Zealand Māori Arts and Craft Institute (NZMACI), part of the huge tourism venture Te Puia, in Whakarewarewa. They were once students of master carver Hone Taiapa – a student of the first Wānanga Whakairo, set up by Sir Āpirana Ngata in 1927 to ensure the survival of Māori carving. After graduating, Tukiri spent four years alongside Rickard in Te Puia’s marae restoration team, helping iwi across Aotearoa to restore and preserve their whare. Tukiri has since completed a second degree in whakairo at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, in Huntly, studying with master carver Hohepa Peni who learnt under master carver Tuti Te Kaokao.

At Rotorua Boys’ High School, where he was a prefect, Tukiri studied painting, and he started out as a graffiti artist. It taught him how to achieve scale in his carving. Whakairo was similar to graffiti in the way it’s laid out his tutors explained, “but in a Māori form and manaia [figures], representing tūpuna and ancestors and kōrero”.

Tukiri aspires to be like his cousin Tony Thompson, a master carver and tutor at NZMACI. “He’s the most amazing carver. He’s a real generational carver – he could do his style, he could do all the other carvers’ styles”. Whakairo passes on the kōrero, or history, of each tribe. Every iwi has a different way of carving, so it’s important to know every style. “Our goal through Toi Whakairo is to keep the art of whakairo alive, to provide a safe place for our people to purchase authentic taonga Māori.”

Some people can feel “whakamā, too shy”, to receive a taonga, particularly if they don’t know their whakapapa or don’t speak te reo Māori. “I want to break that. If you’re Māori, that, to me, is enough for you to receive a taonga.”

As an artist, there are several pieces he’s particularly proud of. He carved two taonga in memory of his late uncle, Te Arawa rangatira (leader) and historian Mauriora Kingi. They are used as trophies at the Te Arawa regional kapa haka competition and the national kapa haka competition Te Matatini.

Last year Tukiri was a finalist in the inaugural Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award for a pou, exhibited at New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata. It was in honour of his father, a descendant of Tainui. “It was a symbol of thanks for the history and knowledge that he’s passed down to me.” The pou itself was a symbolic representation of his tūpuna, Hoturoa, and his voyage across the Pacific on the Tainui waka, “and a nod to the Kiingitanga [the Māori King movement]”.