Cyclone Gabrielle relief: Wellington fundraisers to get behind

From donating supplies, to food drives, to fundraising garage sales – Kiwi’s across the country have rallied around to help those impacted by the recent weather events.

But as incredible as the support has been, there’s still a long way to go.

We’ve compiled a list of exciting Wellington events, fundraisers and special products to get behind to support our North Island whānau.

Kāpiti Cares: Cyclone Relief Fundraiser

Friday 17 March

Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, Coastlands Theatre, Paraparaumu

Head out to the coast for a night of music and film in Kāpiti. Among those performing will be Andrew London, AJ Crawshaw, Jess Deacon, In the Shallows, Michelle Scullion, Charlotte Kerrigan and Steph Casey, Crash and Burn.

Kāpiti Coast District Council has “adopted” Whangārei as part of the Adopt a Community local government scheme, which matches a council unaffected by Cyclone Gabrielle with a community that was badly hit. All proceeds raised from the concert will go to the Whangārei Mayoral Fund.

Tickets are sold on a “pay what you can” basis, from $20 – $50.

You can book tickets here:

March into Action

Saturday 18 March, 8am-11am

Habit Health Majestic, Wellington

If health is wealth, it makes perfect sense to combine fitness with fundraising. On Saturday, 18 March Habit Health Majestic in Wellington are inviting members and non-members to go along to various workout classes that are not normally a part of the gym’s schedule.

They are asking for a gold coin donation for each class and 100% of the proceeds will be donated directly to Cyclone Gabrielle Mayoral Relief Fund.

Register here

Bid for Cyclone relief

Closes 9pm 24 March

Online

Love a bidding war? Cuba Street’s Floriditas are hosting a Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief silent auction, where you can bid on a range of exciting dinning events, excursions, and treats.

Prizes include an in-home degustation for up to eight guests with all wines included, a Kapiti getaway, vouchers for massages, rare wine, and to eat at some of the capital’s restaurants, including Logan Brown, Liberty, and Graze. There are also treats from Fix and Fogg, and Six Barrel Soda up for grabs.

Every cent raised will be donated to the Disaster Relief Fund. Registration is free to bid or make a donation.

The silent auction closes at 9pm on 24 March.

Take a look at the silent auction here.

Eat your heart out

Tuesday 28 March

Multiple venues

Foley Wines has joined forces with Nourish Hospitality Group for an evening of fundraising feasts across the country.

On Tuesday 28th March, 100% of all purchases from a dedicated Foley Wines wine list (Martinborough Vineyard, Te Kairanga, Vavasour and Mt Difficulty wineries), and 50% of a la carte food purchases, from venues Shed 5 (Wellington), Andiamo Eatery (Auckland), Jervois Steak House (Auckland and Queenstown) will be donated to a cyclone relief fund, supporting KidsCan and the SPCA.

Bookings can be made on the restaurants’ websites.

Cooking up a Storm

20 March, 6:30pm

Multiple venues

On 20 March at 7pm diners will sit down at over 150 restaurants all over the country, as part of New Zealand’s biggest dinner party.

It has been organised by Al Brown (former Masterchef NZ judge and Best Ugly Bagels founder).

The participating restaurants will serve a two-course comfort food menu for the set price of $69, with $46 from every sale going directly to the Mayoral Relief Funds.

Book a table here.

Pints with Purpose

1 -31 March

Multiple venues

Do some good while enjoying an after-work tipple. Throughout March, New Zealand Venue Co, parent company to many bars and pubs, will be donating $1 from selected pints and non-alcoholic beverages sold across its venues to the New Zealand Red Cross Disaster Fund.

Participating Wellington venues are: The Tote, The Realm, The Old Bailey, Concrete Bar, St John’s, Four Kings, Jack Hackett’s and Dirty Little Secret.

Check it out here.

Havana coffee: The Princess Royal’s Cyclone Relief Blend

Perk yourself up and do some good in one shot. Havana Coffee have released a special edition coffee blend, which was personally crafted by Her Royal Highness Princess Anne. On her recent trip to Aotearoa she was given a tour of Havana Coffee Works and roasted her own unique blend to raise money for the cause.

All the profits from this blend will help support the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle through The Red Cross.

Grab a bag here.

La Petite Chocolate Women’s Refuge Cyclone Relief Appeal – Fundraiser Bar

Looking for an excuse to have a sweet treat? Here it is. La Petite Chocolate in Thorndon has produced a fundraiser bar of their dark chocolate, supporting the Women’s Refuge Cyclone Relief Appeal. They are donating 100% of proceeds from these special edition bars to help women, children and families in need.

Get it here.