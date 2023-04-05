Michele Benigna’s seafood fregola

Featured in Capital #87 Subscribe to get the real thing here .

Michele Benigna is a visual effects artist by day, drummer by night, and loves to cook whenever he can. Born and raised in Northern Italy, he has an extensive knowledge of Italian cuisine and in Aotearoa has started a boutique pizza project called Flour and Gold. He competed in MasterChef NZ 2022.

Wellington’s seafood industry has a rich Italian history, particularly in Island Bay which has been dubbed “Little Italy.” In the 1890s people migrating from Italy, particularly from Massa Lubrense and Stromboli, formed a fishing settlement there.

Since 1933 Island Bay’s Italian community have celebrated their fishing history with the Blessing of the Boats ceremony each February. Clergy and onlookers wish the vessels a plentiful catch.

This dish blends Michele’s Italian heritage with the local produce of Wellington. “Fregola is a great way to bring all these different elements together,” says Michele. “Summer vegetables like eggplants and courgettes, and of course the beautiful local seafood we have available here in Wellington. It celebrates summer in a beautiful way.”

Ingredients

10–15 green clams

7 green-lipped mussels

1 fillet of gurnard (no skin)

1 glass of white wine

250 grams of Fregola Sarda

(Sardinian pasta)

2 medium-size courgettes

8 cherry tomatoes

1 eggplant

1 clove of garlic

1 red chilli (optional)

Italian parsley (stalks and leaves)

thyme

olive oil

For the stock

500ml water

1 carrot, roughly chopped

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 stalk of celery, roughly chopped

10 grams of salt

Method