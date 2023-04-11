Welcome to the jungle: Four plant parents show us their indoor gardens

Rose

Lawson

What do you do for work?

I’ve been a florist for 15 years and own a small business from home making closed terrariums. It’s the best!

What sprouted your interest in plants?

When I was young my grandfather ran the café in Begonia House at Wellington Botanic Gardens, so I spent a lot of time in the glasshouse there. I’ve loved plants and flowers for as long as I can remember. My first plant was a potted passionfruit I had when I lived in Dunedin. It was really hard to keep alive in the cold, but the flowers were incredible.

Do you have a favourite?

Any kind of passiflora plant because the flowers are so intricate and amazing. I also love carnivorous plants and the amazing rafflesia flower.

What’s your most unique plant?

I’d say my stapelia collection. The flowers are pollinated by flies so they look very alien and smell like rotting meat to attract pollinators. So weird and interesting!