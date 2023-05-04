Take a look inside Wellington’s first base-isolated apartment building

Photography by Anna Briggs
The first residents of the Victoria Lane Apartments are settling into their freshly built homes.
We take a look around the recently completed development.
Victoria Lane Apartments, a $140 million mixed-use development, was one of Wellington’s first major construction projects to start post-lockdown. A special feature is the 24 base isolators that effectively separate the superstructure from the ground.
The building is the first base-isolated residential development in the city, and the largest in New Zealand. Developers Willis Bond say it’s wrapped in a diagonal grid of steel to give it extra rigidity and means the building is designed to withstand a 1-in-1,000-year earthquake. This compares to other high-rise buildings, which are generally designed to withstand 1-in-100-year seismic events.
The project was designed by Athfield Architects (see Capital #72) with structural design by Dunning Thornton Consultants, and constructed by LT McGuinness.
Situated on the corner of Victoria and Dixon Street the apartments are smack-bang in the city centre and the large floor to ceiling windows make for prime people-watching.
There are 123 apartments between the 4th and 16th floor of the building, while the floors below will later become retail and hospitality spaces, and house commercial offices tenancies.
