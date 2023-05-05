Giveaway: Our favourite Mother’s day things

The perfect treat for any mum this Mother’s Day.

Win 2x Premium Tickets (worth $180)* and experience Winetopia with of all the extra luxuries. Fast track entry, No.1 Family Estate bubbles on arrival, wine glass and tasting tokens, plus a Winetopia gift and tote bag. Also enjoy premium reserved seating for perfect Main Stage viewing and even meet our wine gurus. Enjoy a jam-packed day for all wine and food lovers.

* Two winners will be chosen to win a premium double pass to Winetopia Wellington.

Competition closes and winner will be contacted on 12 May. T&C’s are available here.