The build-a-bagel platter

By Al Green



Al Green became

interested in food by

accident, when he woke

up one day in 2018 to

find he co-owned a

sandwich shop. He has

been picking up

techniques and

experimenting with

ingredients ever since.

The owner of Good Boy

is on a disgraceful

breadmaking journey

and can often be found

yelling adult-only

words at under-risen,

overcooked loaves in

his home kitchen.

Featured in Capital #88

Subscribe to get the

real thing here.





