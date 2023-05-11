Easy overnight oats

Liked this? Get more
No time to make porridge? No problem.
These overnight oats make the perfect breakfast on the go. Make ahead of time and pop into your bag for a quick breakfast on the way to work or school. We love to serve them with an extra dollop of yogurt, nut butter and fresh fruit.
Serves 2
Ingredients
2 cups quick cook oats
1 cup Restore Active Vitality Tonic
2 tsp honey
2 tbs nut butter
1 cup oat milk
1 tsp cinnamon
Method
- Pour the oats evenly into two jars.
- Heat the tonic with the honey in a small pot, boiling for 2 minutes.
- In a blender add the nut butter, oat milk and cinnamon.
- Pour in the tonic and blend until smooth.
- Pour the liquid over the oats and stir.
- Place into fridge overnight.
- Serve with a little yogurt, fruit, nuts and a dollop of nut butter.
