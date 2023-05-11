Easy overnight oats

No time to make porridge? No problem.

These overnight oats make the perfect breakfast on the go. Make ahead of time and pop into your bag for a quick breakfast on the way to work or school. We love to serve them with an extra dollop of yogurt, nut butter and fresh fruit.

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 cups quick cook oats

1 cup Restore Active Vitality Tonic

2 tsp honey

2 tbs nut butter

1 cup oat milk

1 tsp cinnamon

Method