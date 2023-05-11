The Buckley Road Project: Six friends’ home ownership solution



Nicole McCrossin, Tania Sawicki Mead and Anna Nord (who’s renting) gave me a tour before we sat down for a chat, while Joe McCarter and Alana McCrossin video-called us from overseas. Tania’s partner was looking after their baby next door and Laetitia O’Connell was away.

They have mostly known each other for years – Alana and Nicole are sisters, and the others met through university or mutual friends. The idea for the project came about after Tania and Nicole lamented over dinner about the state and cost of houses in Wellington.

“The way that we could actually get a house was by pooling our resources,” says Nicole, but “I don’t think we had, at that point, a vision of what that actually meant. It might have meant just buying a house together, but then we thought there would still be a lot of DIY and maintenance on a substandard house in Wellington.”

The opened a bank account and each of them contributed $10 a week.

“Then we had a series of dinners – we like cooking – and leaned on our friends who had professional careers in various parts of the building industry. We had a surveyor, a property lawyer, an architect,” Nicole says. They bought a property in a deceased-estate sale in late 2017 and four of them lived in it for three years. They had initially looked for land, but that was too hard to find.

“We realised our buying power once we bought the place and were all throwing as much money at it as possible,” says Alana. “We paid the mortgage off in less than three years.”

“Financially, it was a great call as we were not all separately renting; we were pooling our money into an asset,” says Tania. “Our first lesson, after the first two years, was that this was a great option even if you don’t end up building anything or don’t want to build anything. Buying a house together with friends is a great way to avoid haemorrhaging money into someone else’s mortgage.”

Their first hurdle was getting finance through a bank; many of them thought their arrangement was too unusual. The real estate agent even referred to them as a cult.

Then covid hit and costs sky-rocketed but together they worked through each problem as it arose – and there has been no lasting damage.

There were, of course disagreements, but they were mainly about small design features. They all recognised from the outset that a lot of compromise would be called for, says Nicole. “You just relax a bit and think as long as the group as a whole is moving in the same direction then that’s cool.” There were countless meetings, conversations, WhatsApp messages and dinner parties.

Alana remembers that things went south for her and Joe during lockdown as they were flatting elsewhere, and the regular socialising and project discussion they’d been used to became impossible.

“The other four were living in the house and obviously spending all day every day together chatting and things went fine,” she says. But she and Joe had just been talking to each other. “As we came out of lockdown we sat down with the group and said ‘Okay guys, what are we going to do…we could sell the place’.” Facing global financial strife, they thought the project was “toast” but “the others said ‘what are you talking about?’.”