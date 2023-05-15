Building sustainably: Three architects tell us how it’s done

What to do with urban spaces can be a divisive issue in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, between heritage advocates and those who see intensification as the answer to the housing crisis. The meaning of community is always at the heart of the debate. Wellington could learn a lot from New York City, says landscape architect Tama Whiting, who recently returned to the capital after living and working there for three and a half years. “Denser living is better for building stronger communities, if designed well.”

In New York, wealthy and not-so-wealthy apartment dwellers alike use the available green spaces. “Whether you’re rich, poor or in between, you all use the same spots to socialise, to exercise, to relax, read, suntan, whatever.”

Higher-density living means that New Yorkers don’t spend their weekends weeding, hanging out in hardware stores, or doing DIY. Though DIY is “part of our Kiwi ingenuity culture”, Tama points out, “not everyone needs a huge lawn that they spend every weekend mowing. You’ll probably be much better off with a smaller planter box that you can manage, producing stuff that you use, while giving yourself more free time to actually enjoy the weekend.”

It’s also “a very New Zealand thing” to spend weekends fixing your house, he adds. The housing stock needs it, being “quite run down or not well-insulated.”

It’s inevitable that Aotearoa’s cities will move to denser living, but the understanding of what that could look like needs to change. He has seen a lot of poor quality local developments, using cheap materials. “They don’t focus on best design practices, and will probably turn into really rundown or decrepit buildings in the near future.” It’s also crucial that public spaces are well designed and used. “With enough amenities and activities, then people feel like the park is better than their little plot of land.”

Tama, 30, is from Te Whānau-ā-Apanui in the eastern Bay of Plenty and East Coast regions, but was born and raised in Te Whanganui-a-Tara. He attended Miramar Central Primary, Evans Bay Intermediate, and Wellington College. He studied architecture at Te Herenga Waka/Victoria University, and gained his Master of Landscape Architecture in 2017, while working for Studio Pacific Architecture. Then he bought a one-way ticket to New York, after landing a J1 Visa, drawn by his love of East Coast hip-hop. He knew no-one there but quickly found work, primarily for SCAPE, a landscape and urban design studio, which seeks positive change in communities via regenerative living infrastructure and new forms of public space.

Tama says he’s proud of having worked on large-scale, high-calibre projects with some big-name clients including Facebook and Amazon.

His biggest achievement was being part of the core design team on the US$60 million revamp of a 30-acre waterfront park on the Mississippi River in Memphis. Tom Lee Park is named after a heroic African American river worker who saved more than 30 people from drowning when a steamboat capsized in 1925. The project involved working with renowned artist Theaster Gates to retell some of the black history from that area of Memphis, which began as an industrial area.

Tama is back in New Zealand – his J1 exchange visa ran out in January. He was unsuccessful in his application for America’s O1 Visa “for individuals of extraordinary ability”, the only option left open to him. The US visa system is extreme. There’s nothing in-between a Work and Travel Visa and being a world-renowned Nobel Peace Prize winner, in order to stay there, he said.

When his application was turned down, Tama had 14 days to leave the country, after creating a life there. But he was locked out of New Zealand despite months of trying to book an MIQ spot. He quit his job and headed to Mexico with longtime girlfriend Katarina, 26, an Ecuador-born New Yorker.

It was “pretty crazy” but everything worked out. He had saved for just this, knowing he might be locked out of New Zealand for a long time.

“I was jumping through countries where I could get a tourist visa. But it was honestly the best time I’ve ever had in my life, just travelling and not working.”

After Mexico, the couple flew to Italy, and back to New York, to pack up their apartment in Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

They have been in New Zealand since March, starting with a road trip that began at the Whiting family home, once owned by “my nanny and koro” (his grandfather was master carver Cliff Whiting). “Then we zig-zagged down the country.”Returning to Aotearoa has been “definitely grounding [and] a lot less stress.” Between covid and the Black Lives Matter protests and the US elections, the past three years have been “pretty hectic” in New York. He and Katarina took part in several anti-racism protests in support of Black Lives Matter. Seeing body-bags stacked up outside the hospitals at the peak of the pandemic felt apocalyptic.

“Most people we knew knew someone, either family or friends, who had died of covid. All of that was pretty eye-opening, and it took its toll.”

The pair are currently living at Tama’s childhood home in Miramar. Tama has set up his own landscape architect consultancy, Maka Co-Lab, and is still consulting for SCAPE in New York. Tama and SCAPE are part of a design team working on Te Ara Tukutuku, the redevelopment of Auckland’s waterfront at Wynyard Point. The project, for Eke Panuku Development Auckland, will be co-designed with mana whenua, says Tama. It will also see him team up again with former Studio Pacific colleague Whare Timu.

Growing up, Tama was surrounded by artists – koro Cliff designed Te Papa’s marae and was the museum’s first kaihautū (leader). As a five-year-old, Tama and another child cut the ribbon to open Te Papa. Dad Dean Whiting is also a master carver and the kaihautū/director of Māori Heritage at Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga. Painter Séraphine Pick is Dean’s first cousin – “we call her ‘aunty’”.

They were all big inspirations, he says, but it was Studio Pacific architect Stephen McDougall (also related by marriage) who swayed Tama toward the design side. “My cousin and I would go hang out in his studio. You’d see all the models and people doing drawings. I always thought it was super cool.” It was like being an artist, he says, “but slightly more technical and with computers. Seeing that as a kid was like, ‘Wow! They’ve got all this fancy gear’.” Stephen had “flash suits” and used to drive “fancy architect cars”, too. “It’s a bit superficial but when you’re a kid you kind of look up to that!”

In New York Tama worked alongside indigenous communities such as Native American and African American communities to help them articulate their own design principles. These principles were based on “their cultural values, their own tribal principles that they might have for that particular area,” then their practical application to certain projects was worked through.

He says diversity in landscape architecture is vital for society, especially as we move towards densification, allowing designers to create “a sense of belonging, a sense of identity”, and impart a uniqueness to a place.

It also allows people who are underrepresented to see themselves in local spaces, after centuries of colonial design dominating cities the world over, he says. “It’s super important to start bringing forward some of these other narratives and histories.”