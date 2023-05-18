Fruit Cru founders give us the juice on starting their natural wine business

Featured in Capital #88. Subscribe to get the real thing here.

Jesse Phillips and Cosmo Hawke aren’t sure exactly how they became friends, but they are confident on the why. Madeleine Boles de Boer asks them about their friendship and business.

I’m pretty sure we met at a house party in Fitzroy,” says Jesse. “We were both into music, in particular making beats.” Cosmo is hazier on the details. “I honestly can’t remember, but our friendship was definitely forged through music.”

Both Wellingtonians (loosely – Jesse spent his youth around Plimmerton, Golden Bay, and Nelson), in their 20s they moved independently to Melbourne, where their friendship began. Thus began a series of parallels between their lives, leading eventually to Fruit Cru, their joint venture into organic fruit ferments.

After a decade in Australia, Cosmo moved back to Wellington with his wife and baby son, wanting to be closer to family. Having been involved in food and beverages throughout his career, he worked at Karma Cola, before opening the popular Ghuznee Street hotdog and wine bar, Ascot, and co-founding organic wine store Everyday Wine.

Jesse returned to Wellington more recently, following the pandemic, after starting a family. A chef, DJ, and part-time clothing retailer in Melbourne, Jesse also found himself in the deep end of Wellington’s hospitality scene upon his return, stepping into the executive chef position at Havana Bar and Fidel’s.

Before his return, Jesse had time to spare in lockdown, and began experimenting with small fruit ferments at home. Back in Wellington, meanwhile, Cosmo was doing the same.

“We’re both passionate about natural wine and wanted to work together using these techniques. We began chatting about it and setting the wheels in motion,” says Jesse.

The pair hit the ground running but they almost fell at the first hurdle.