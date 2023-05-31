Bro codes: The brothers dominating rugby fields and skate parks

You can follow completely different paths in life but it’s universal that hard work, coupled with talent, equals success. But you might break a leg or two along the way.

Outside of the All Blacks, there are few superstars of New Zealand sport, but our wee nation still produces many great athletes. Some are at the top of their field, and many others achieve exceptionally through hard work and dedication. All too often their stories fly under the radar.

Ben and James Huntley are brothers from Miramar who’ve taken totally different paths to dramatic success in their sporting careers.

Names like Cullen, Nonu, Barrett, and Umaga are the crowning glory of New Zealand’s rugby reputation, but its backbone consists of premier-level athletes who play for the love of the game, and beyond the club scene don’t receive much recognition.

Poneke Rugby Football Club captain Ben Huntley is one of those players. He didn’t come to rugby until he was 11 or 12, when he switched from football. At school, he says he was no great shakes, never making it to the 1st XV. Upon leaving he joined the Poneke club and played socially for a year or two, then began to take the club game seriously, playing his first game for the Poneke prem side in 2008.

In 2021 Ben tallied his 200th game for the prominent Wellington club. This is rarefied air for club-level footy players, where attrition from injury, the intensive time commitment, and the need to play at a consistently high level mean few club-level players last so long.

Ben indeed broke his leg in his second season at prem level (2010).

Poneke football club was founded in 1883, and their website lists only 10 players before Ben who cracked the double ton. He reckons he knows most of them personally. At 33 Ben is still going strong, and looking forward to

the season ahead.

During the season, Ben is at the club at least five times a week: two team training sessions, two gym sessions, and the game day. He credits his longevity to hard work – he has always been a “meticulous trainer”, turning up to pre-season trainings, getting and staying fit. It’s become obvious to him over time that those who don’t “do the mahi” inevitably get injured more seriously.

Outside of the club and rugby, Ben works full time as a roofer, an apprenticeship he began as soon as he left Rongotai College. In his spare time he likes to hang out with friends, his partner Sonia, and his labrador Frankie.

Club rugby has given him many things, he says, including best mates, occasional jobs, and overseas travel, but the players aren’t paid. Poneke, says Ben, “relies on being an awesome club” to attract excellent players.

A season in Hawaii, in an apartment right on Waikiki Beach with food and accommodation covered, is the closest Ben has come to the perks of the game. He played there with good friend Hilton Mexted (son of All Black Murray). Ben describes the footy as “agricultural, but very physical”. It resembled the style of American football, with “guys flying into rucks” – a more physical game, but not particularly skilful. Ben made his mark, scoring hat-tricks in several games.

Ben will have played with or against almost all the recent All Blacks from the Wellington region; he’s played with Dane Coles, and against Ardie Savea, who, on the wing, straight out of school, “was an absolute weapon”. Asked what separated players like him from players like them, he replies that if you stand out from a young age, you get picked up in the system, and focused on. But he also observes, possibly too humbly, that they have natural and physical talents “way better than mine”.