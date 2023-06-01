The complex history behind some of Wellingtons’ favourite parks

Wellington was always intended to have a Botanic Garden. Scientific research and global trade in the early 19th century supercharged the concept of the monastic physic garden, where plants were grown for agricultural or medicinal purposes. The New Zealand Company instructed surveyor William Mein Smith to include “ample reserves for all public purposes such as a … botanical garden” in his design for the city.

Creating reserves also drove up land values. Five hectares of Town Belt were duly set aside in 1844, but it took almost a quarter-century, some questionable transactions with iwi, and impetus from the Chief Government Scientist James Hector before the garden was established in 1868. Hector planted 127 varieties of conifers, and today the Botanic Garden has some of New Zealand’s oldest pinus radiata, grown from seeds imported from California, ancestors of millions of pines across the country.

The new concept of planned urban recreation spaces came out of concern for the health of the population. Joseph Paxton’s Birkenhead Park in England, opened in 1847, was the world’s first publicly funded civic park. It inspired municipal parks across the world, including New York’s Central Park (1853). Photos of the Botanic Garden in 1880 show paths laid out for promenading in a landscape dotted with immature trees and bushes. By the start of the 20th century the vegetation had filled out, and the 1897 New Zealand Cyclopedia praised the garden as “the only redeeming feature of Wellington.”

The city council took over management of the Botanic Garden from the Royal Society in 1891, and inevitably the balance shifted from science to recreation. It was hugely popular – with visitors arriving on the Kelburn Cable Car (1902) and the electric tram to the Tinakori Road entrance (1904).

Attractions included a collection of animals, including emus and monkeys. Zoo-keeping must have been relaxed, as they regularly escaped, attacking children and keeping Thorndon’s residents on their toes. When UK circus Bostock & Wombwell’s gave a year-old lion cub to Prime Minister Richard Seddon in 1906, the animal collection was moved to the new Zoological Garden in Newtown. King Dick (the lion, not the PM) was stuffed when he died in 1920 and now enthrals children in the Wellington Museum.

The departure of the animals was balanced by an investment in recreational facilities, with huge earthworks creating Anderson Park in 1910. Government-funded “relief work” during the 1930s Depression filled in the gully to create a temporary transit camp for the military in World War Two, where the Lady Norwood Rose Garden now flourishes.

This was a pet project of Edward Hutt, the city council’s Director of Parks and Reserves, and generously supported by the Norwood family (Sir Charles Norwood was a former Wellington mayor). Work progressed smoothly until a gardener accidentally sprayed the roses with herbicide shortly after the garden’s completion in 1953, killing all but two beds. The Council covered up the error, blaming a mystery fungus. Seven decades on the garden remains highly popular. It’s a horticultural throwback, but perfectly in keeping with the wider setting.