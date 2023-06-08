It’s a tuft life for rugmaker Padraig Simpson

With the covid pandemic forcing everyone indoors lockdown #1 saw a groundswell of enthusiasm for craft. Tufting became a thing on TikTok and its ascendancy was sealed. Padraig joined the fray during lockdown #2 in 2021. A video inspired him to order a gun and he began experimenting when it arrived in September. Entirely self-taught, he learnt by trial and error. Tufting requires a back-to-front approach – a stencil is drawn on the backing cloth, and wool is shot through from behind, following the pattern, to create loops on the other side. Progress can’t be assessed until it’s turned around. Padraig rolls his eyes as he recalls time spent pulling strands of yarn out and resetting plans.

Padraig’s background as a graphic designer has led him to plenty of artistic crossover between mediums. “My design aesthetic is illustrative and therefore looks ‘flat’ so suited to the two-dimensional aspect of rug design.” Several of his design-pad doodlings have been translated into early experimental rugs.

Padraig’s rugmaking rise has been meteoric – receiving the gun just four months ago, he is now tufting full time. He has a couple of regular design clients, and more than enough rug commissions. A simple, small rug takes about eight hours to complete. He has found working with wool “freeing”. With design clients, he explains, “you have to work to a strict brief” to produce a prescribed look. With rugs, on the other hand, “the commissions are looser and I have freedom to explore”. With a New Zealand wool supplier around the corner, he’s exercising his legs: “I average three trips to buy wool a week at the moment”.