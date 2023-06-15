Gluten free fruit and nut bread

Liked this? Get more
This is a genius recipe; one we think you’ll come back to time and time again. We love that it’s gluten free and uses whole soaked grains. Preparing the grains in this way ensures they are easy to digest and that the nutrients are more bioavailable.
If you haven’t tried millet before, you will notice it has a very mild, slightly sweet, and nutty flavour. Perfect for bread. Swap out the honey and dried fruit for any other nuts and seeds to make a more neutral bread, perfect for all your savoury toppings.
This loaf is gorgeous straight from the toaster with a smear of butter and a hot cup of coffee or tea.
Makes 1 loaf
Ingredients
1 cup buckwheat groats (raw)
1 cup millet
1 cup rolled oats
2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp sea salt
2 tbsp psyllium husks
2 tbsp baking powder
1 cup Restore Forever Beautiful Tonic
4 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp honey
1/2 cup golden raisins
1/2 cup walnuts
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
Method
- Soak the buckwheat groats and millet together in a large bowl of water overnight or for at least 8 hours.
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Grease and line a loaf tin.
- Strain the buckwheat and millet and rinse under running water until the buckwheat is no longer slimy. Drain and set aside.
- Add the grains to a food processor and pour in the oats, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, psyllium husks, baking powder, Restore Forever Beautiful Tonic, olive oil and honey. Process until the grains have broken down, scraping the sides every now and again.
- Tip the mixture into a bowl and add the raisins, walnuts, and cranberries. Stir to incorporate.
- Transfer the batter to the prepared tin, spread out evenly using the back of a wet spoon or damp fingers. Sprinkle with sunflower seeds. Bake in the oven for 1 hour 20 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean.
- Allow to completely cool before slicing. This bread is best served toasted with your favourite toppings. This loaf will keep well in an airtight container for 4-5 days.
