Gluten free fruit and nut bread

This is a genius recipe; one we think you’ll come back to time and time again. We love that it’s gluten free and uses whole soaked grains. Preparing the grains in this way ensures they are easy to digest and that the nutrients are more bioavailable.

If you haven’t tried millet before, you will notice it has a very mild, slightly sweet, and nutty flavour. Perfect for bread. Swap out the honey and dried fruit for any other nuts and seeds to make a more neutral bread, perfect for all your savoury toppings.

This loaf is gorgeous straight from the toaster with a smear of butter and a hot cup of coffee or tea.

Makes 1 loaf

Ingredients

1 cup buckwheat groats (raw)

1 cup millet

1 cup rolled oats

2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp sea salt

2 tbsp psyllium husks

2 tbsp baking powder

1 cup Restore Forever Beautiful Tonic

4 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp honey

1/2 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup walnuts

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

Method