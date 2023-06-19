The ultimate adults play group: Sector 22

Balcony sessions, fashion shows, and clay making. Sector 22 are the mates you didn’t know you needed. Hannah Mahon meets the creatives at 22 Garrett Street.

At school, we dreaded “group projects” knowing how ugly collaborating can get: people taking sides without offering solutions, and work being held hostage by someone else’s effort (or lack thereof). But a group of creatives is showing us that despite some unavoidable drama, working collectively can lead to success.

Sector 22 is a Wellington hangout spot for artists who differ in age, ethnicity, and skills. It provides an affordable space in the CBD to work on projects, collaborate, eat some yakitori and benefit from the encouragement of like-minded creatives.