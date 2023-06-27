Chicken ginger stir fry with Chinese sausages and black fungus

By Zuyi Woon
Zuyi Woon cut his
culinary teeth as a
professional chef in
cafés and fine dining
establishments across
New Zealand. In 2017,
he and his wife Elaine
opened Pour and Twist,
in Garrett St, introducing
imaginative flavour
combinations to the
coffee world.
This recipe is a favourite from my childhood. It’s a nostalgic meal that always reminds me of home.
My mum raised my younger brother and me on her own, while also working full time. Even though she was busy, she always made sure we were fed well, and this dish was easy and nutritious. Chicken for protein, ginger for energy, black fungus to strengthen our hearts, spring
onion for those much-needed greens, and some chili to stir our appetites.
I’ve put my own spin on my mum’s recipe by adding in Chinese sausages – she’s tried it and given it her stamp of approval. All of the ingredients can be found at your local Asian supermarket.
Serves 4
Ingredients
5 boneless chicken thighs
4 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil
5 dried chilies (deseeded)
2 spring onions (cut into 3cm pieces)
20 grams ginger (thinly sliced)
2 Chinese sausages (thinly sliced diagonally)
8 garlic cloves (minced)
15g black fungus
Marinade
2 tbsp shao xing wine
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp white pepper
1 tsp salt
1 tsp sesame oil
Seasoning
2 tbsp oyster sauce
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp dark soy sauce
1 tbsp shao xing wine
1 tsp white pepper
1 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar
1 tsp chicken stock powder (optional)
Cornstarch slurry
1 tbsp cornstarch
3 tbsp water
Method
- Marinate the chicken, cut into 2cm cubes and place in a bowl. Add all the marinade ingredients and mix well. Cover and leave for at least 30 minutes.
- Mix all seasoning ingredients in a bowl and set aside.
- Make the cornstarch slurry. Mix the water and cornstarch in a small bowl and set aside.
- Soak the black fungus in a big bowl of warm water. It will expand as it is rehydrated.
- Heat oil in pan and add Chinese sausages. Stir-fry for 30–40 seconds.
- Add the ginger and chili. Stir fry for another 30 seconds.
- Add the minced garlic. Fry until fragrant.
- Put the marinated chicken in the pan and stir-fry over high heat till cooked through.
- Add the rehydrated black fungus and continue stir-frying for 30 seconds.
- Add the seasoning and stir well to coat the ingredients.
- Remove the pan from the heat. Pour the cornstarch slurry in and mix well.
- Pour into your bowl of choice. Top with spring onions and a drizzle of sesame oil. Serve immediately with jasmine rice.
