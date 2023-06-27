Chicken ginger stir fry with Chinese sausages and black fungus

Zuyi Woon cut his culinary teeth as a professional chef in cafés and fine dining establishments across New Zealand. In 2017, he and his wife Elaine opened Pour and Twist, in Garrett St, introducing imaginative flavour combinations to the coffee world.

This recipe is a favourite from my childhood. It’s a nostalgic meal that always reminds me of home.

My mum raised my younger brother and me on her own, while also working full time. Even though she was busy, she always made sure we were fed well, and this dish was easy and nutritious. Chicken for protein, ginger for energy, black fungus to strengthen our hearts, spring

onion for those much-needed greens, and some chili to stir our appetites.

I’ve put my own spin on my mum’s recipe by adding in Chinese sausages – she’s tried it and given it her stamp of approval. All of the ingredients can be found at your local Asian supermarket.

Serves 4

Ingredients

5 boneless chicken thighs

4 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

5 dried chilies (deseeded)

2 spring onions (cut into 3cm pieces)

20 grams ginger (thinly sliced)

2 Chinese sausages (thinly sliced diagonally)

8 garlic cloves (minced)

15g black fungus

Marinade

2 tbsp shao xing wine

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp white pepper

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sesame oil

Seasoning

2 tbsp oyster sauce

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

1 tbsp shao xing wine

1 tsp white pepper

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp chicken stock powder (optional)

Cornstarch slurry

1 tbsp cornstarch

3 tbsp water

Method