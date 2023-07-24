Lamb loin with Indian spiced cauliflower pumpkin salad

Liked this? Get more
Can a salad be hearty? With filling pumpkin, rich lamb, and warming spices, this salad is as hearty as they come.
Ingredients
2 Ovation Boneless Lamb Loins (400g)
2 tsp garam masala spice powder
1 tsp sea salt
1 tbsp olive oil
For the salad:
500g pumpkin (peeled and diced)
1/2 onion (sliced)
4 large garlic cloves (crushed)
1 tsp fresh ginger (finely grated)
1/2 tsp ground turmeric
1 tbsp sweet paprika
1/4 tsp cayenne (optional)
1 tbsp cumin seeds
1 tbsp brown mustard seeds
1 tsp salt
generous grind of black pepper
4 tbsp olive oil
1/2 cauliflower, approx. 300 g (cut into florets)
1/3 cup cashew nuts
1/2 cup coriander (chopped)
double handful of salad greens
1 lime or lemon
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC fan bake. Season the lamb with salt and oil, then rub in the garam masala spice powder. Set to one side to come to room temperature.
- Place the pumpkin, onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric and all the spices onto a lined baking tray along with the olive oil. Mix well using your hands. Place into the oven for 20-25 minutes. Remove from the oven and add the cauliflower, mix and return to the oven for a further 10 minutes.
- Whilst the vegetables are cooking, cook the lamb in a hot frying pan or smoking hot barbecue grill for 2 -3 minutes on each side. Then set aside to rest for at least 10 minutes.
- Remove the tray with the vegetables again and sprinkle over the cashew nuts. Place back into the oven for a final 3-5 minutes, until the cashews are golden.
- To assemble the salad, begin with a bed of mixed salad greens, then add the cooled pumpkin and cauliflower mix. Finally arrange the lamb, cut into thin slices, around the salad and drizzle with a little olive oil and the juice of a lemon or lime.
