Lamb loin with Indian spiced cauliflower pumpkin salad

Can a salad be hearty? With filling pumpkin, rich lamb, and warming spices, this salad is as hearty as they come.

Ingredients

2 Ovation Boneless Lamb Loins (400g)

2 tsp garam masala spice powder

1 tsp sea salt

1 tbsp olive oil

For the salad:

500g pumpkin (peeled and diced)

1/2 onion (sliced)

4 large garlic cloves (crushed)

1 tsp fresh ginger (finely grated)

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tbsp sweet paprika

1/4 tsp cayenne (optional)

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp brown mustard seeds

1 tsp salt

generous grind of black pepper

4 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cauliflower, approx. 300 g (cut into florets)

1/3 cup cashew nuts

1/2 cup coriander (chopped)

double handful of salad greens

1 lime or lemon

Method