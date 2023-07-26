How to spend a Friday night at Willis Lane

Or grab a quick feed

Feeling something more casual? Soul Shack owner Rick Unuia has decided to make everyday Philly cheese steak day with his new venture Rick’s Cheese Steaks. The rolls always sell out whenever they are on the menu at his Victoria Street chicken shop, so it’s high time they had a place of their own.



Waterfront hole-in-the-wall taco shop, Mexican QBT has got a huge new site in Willis Lane, called Hot Like a Mexican. There’s plenty of room to sit, grab a drink and eat all the taco’s you can manage.

And for dessert – the hugely popular Duck Island have opened their second Wellington space, serving up scoops of their wacky and wonderful ice cream.