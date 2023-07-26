One collector realises her ‘dream’ to share her extraordinary Barbie collection.

Wellington Museum brings Barbie-mania to the capital with free-entry exhibition The Barbie Collector featuring close to 500 Barbies and Kens owned by one of New Zealand’s biggest Barbie collectors, Patsy Carlyle.

Open daily until Sunday 10 September, The Barbie Collector shines a short – but bright! – spotlight on the social history of Barbie, noting how this iconic doll has changed across time. The Barbie Collector is also a portrait of Patsy Carlyle. Everyone knows Barbie, but now you can meet Patsy too.

Patsy is a ‘proud westie’ who lives in a house in Helensville nicknamed ‘the pink palace’, with over 1,600 boxed Barbie dolls and 400+ freestanding dolls. She began collecting Barbie in the nineties and says, “It started as a bit of a joke to be honest, then it got a little out of hand.” She also notes, “the house was pink when we bought it.”

“People that you least expect collect,” says Patsy, who worked as an ambulance officer for Hato Hone St John Ambulance for forty years before retiring in 2022. In 1985, she became one of only six women then employed in Auckland as an ambulance officer. Patsy says, “They say people who collect things live longer.”

Patsy also has two ‘one of a kind’ Barbies made especially for her in St John paramedic uniforms. The first was made for her by her close friend Sandra, the second doll was gifted to Patsy by the St John Helensville Area Committee.