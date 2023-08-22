Should we hang on to our heritage buildings?

Consider, as a way of experiencing the city today, places where Wellington’s earlier architectural heritage is extensively evident. Try starting from the grandeur of Oriental Bay, walking up the Oriental Terrace steps to Moeller and Hawker Streets and St Gerard’s, and on through sunny Mt Victoria, perhaps via Shannon Street, Pat Lawlor Close, Claremont Grove and Batham Drive to Queen and Elizabeth Streets. Or down Tasman Street, peering into the special Tainui and Ranfurly Terraces, through Upper Cuba Street to Te Aro. Walk slowly up the first 100 or so yards of Ohiro Road, noting number 45’s close relationship with the footpath, then round into Maarama Crescent and back down the alleyway through the early cluster of cottages that sits above the north end of Brooklyn Road and then up Aro Street itself. From 32 to 44 the clusters of cottages and then villas typify the area.

Tired? A short climb up Devon Street, just as far as the entrance to the turf at Wai-te-Ata Road, and then an almost flat traverse of Kelburn Park, and the lovely lane from Gladstone Terrace to Salmont Place, brings you to the Gardens, Anderson Park, Tinakori Road, the remarkable five-storied sextet (ma, pa and the kids?) of 298–308, the Western Park, the Wedge and its neighbours between Tinakori Road and Parliament, and finally Old St Paul’s and the Thistle. And everywhere, you will see Wellington treasures, homes that have been lived in by the people of this place now for 100 years and more. All the concentrations of early buildings are places where people love to walk and look, and pay dearly to live.

But so what? Those treasures are admittedly often are a bit, or more than a bit, run down: shady, damp, and yes, cold.

But, and as more people are recognising as time passes, they need not be. These mostly simply wooden structure, are relatively easily restored, often with recycled inputs, and warmed, and many can be extended. They are the inner-city housing that people value, increasingly, as a means to sustainable living, reducing commuting and car dependency. The trashing and dumping of the carbon stores they constitute, and the carbon-intensive emissions involved in their replacement with six-storied, efficient i.e. ugly and uncomfortable, replacement bunkers are both inimical to the principles of sustainability. If some legislated protection is necessary to tip the balance away from replacement toward preservation, then it is arguably worth it.

Many times over, I would say.

And the value of heritage per se? Looking to the past, and valuing the past, in this debate is often set in opposition to the need for, and the virtue of, living in the present and looking to the future. But we need to consider the nature of this present we are encouraged to live in, and recognize the unknown and unknowable dimensions of the future we are encouraged to look to.