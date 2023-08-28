Best of Wellington: Winners hall of fame

A big thanks to all our nominees, campaigners, supporters, and to all to all you lovely lot who voted in your thousands to show your favourite businesses a whole lot of love! You all make Wellington the best place to be.

With a giant, jointed wooden hand reaching out from the side of the building, Fortune Favours is hard to miss. Founder Shannon Thorpe took the brave leap of starting his own brewpub in 2017 in the “craft beer capital”. Scott de Graf says, “We love Wellington so much we named a beer after it,” referring to their IPA, The Wellingtonian. “Wellington has a creative energy like no other city. Anything goes, and it’s the reason we produce some of the best beer in New Zealand and the world.”

Hawthorn Lounge embodies the vibe of a 1920’s speakeasy – “warm and inviting, a place you want to sit for a while” – and is themed around owner Justin McKenzie’s grandfather’s study. The seventeen-year-old bar focuses heavily on classic and creative cocktail making, using high-quality interesting ingredients. Asked what they’re best known for, Justin said, “longevity and consistency” which is comforting in these times of uncertainty.

Known for gooey donuts, and sweet pastries, Belén has also worked its vegan magic on mince and cheese pies, croque monsieur, and meatball marinara croissants. Since opening in April, 2021, Belén has been on the up and up. The secret ingredient to its success? Along with support from friends and family and customers, it’s “blood, sweat, tears, early mornings and late nights! With some solid months of super physical, 100-plus-hour weeks.”

After some dodgy batches and plenty of experimenting, founders Joe and Mike discovered the perfect formula for delicious real fruit syrups that worked in cocktails, mocktails, or a soda. “This is how Six Barrel Soda was born.” Asked about their secret ingredient for success, Amy says, “As well as making wonderful drinks, we love being a force for good in the industry and have strong sustainability goals.”

Best Burger Burger Liquor Returning from his travels around the states, owner Dan Haycock thought Wellington was missing a “burger-first” restaurant – a “spot to hang at the bar or around the table with friends.” Burger Liquor became an ode to the burger bars in America, aiming to always make the best burgers in town. According to Dan, they are best known for their World-famous Smokey Burger, which is “So good it was once named one of the top seven burgers in the world by an international writer.” Runner-Up: Burgerfuel

Best Café Squirrel Amanda Holland opened her retail and interiors store Small Acorns in 1993, and in 2017 floated the idea of a café next door that would offer a nice break from the retail environment, and extend the offerings in the area. In April 2019 Squirrel opened as a joint family venture. Asked about a recent highlight, her daughter Milly Brunel says, “Winning the Wellington Avocado Toast Awards was a special one indeed. We won People’s Choice in 2022, and it was nice to take out the big boy this year.” Try their award winning avo toast on Blair Street. Runner-Up: Evil Twins

Best Coffee Coffee Supreme The best part of Doug Johns’ day “often involves coffee. Sometimes it’s the first one in the morning that I pour into a thermal mug, and with it head out to the dog park. Sometimes it’s the first coffee off the espresso machine when I get to work.” Coffee Supreme, started 30 years ago by founders Chris Dillon and Maggie Wells, roasts really good coffee – “You might even say it’s Supreme.” They pride themselves on the quality, consistency, and flavour of their coffee, all wrapped up in a great brand. Runner-Up: Good Fortune Coffee Co